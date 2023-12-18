During a recent interview, Guy Fieri revealed his plans for after his passing. He will not hand the keys to Flavortown that easily.

Handing off the keys

Guy Fieri and the Food Network logo, with signage for Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in the background

Talking to Fox News, Fieri revealed that he gave his kids the same advice he got from his dad.

“I've told them the same thing my dad tole me,” Fieri revealed. “My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral.' And I told my boys, ‘None of this that we've been— that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.'”

One of Fieri's sons, Ryder, who is still in high school, isn't enthusiastic about this. “My youngest son, Ryder, is a senior in high school getting ready to graduate, or you know, going to graduate in the spring,” he said. “And he's like, ‘Dad, this is so unfair. I haven't even gone to college yet, and you're already pushing that I've got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?'”

Guy Fieri has been an iconic chef and TV personality for a long time. He's most associated with his work on Food Network. Fieri has hosted countless series including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Family Road Trip, and Guy's Grocery Games.

In the case of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games, Fieri is still hosted those to this day. They have been airing on Food Network for years and have no end in sight.