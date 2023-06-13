Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber don't have any issues with each other, but it seems like fans do. The hate both of the women have received is incomparable and completely unwarranted. Now, Bieber has had to stand up for Gomez once again, per TooFab.

After Gomez posted a series of photos to her Instagram, some fans took it upon themselves to leave rude comments on her post. Some of the nicer comments said that Gomez was “jealous” of Bieber and even copying her. These were pretty baseless, as Bieber even liked her photo.

So Bieber took to Instagram Stories. “If you're leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone's posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments,” she wrote Monday night.

“Doing that is not supporting me,” she continued. “If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don't say anything.”

It's been four years since Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber got married. But many people can't get over the fact that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are done. They've held on to this belief that the women are jealous of one another. But there's nothing wrong.

The women have often supported one another, either subtly or more outright. They both follow each other and like and comment nice things on the other's. They've even taken pictures together to prove they're all good. So, let's let this rest.