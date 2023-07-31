Denmark will look to advance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, but first, they must defeat Haiti. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a Haiti-Denmark prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Haiti has now lost back-to-back one-goal games. China dominated early and had opportunities to get goals, but Haiti's goalie, Kerly Theus stopped them with ease. Then China found itself in a bind in the game though. In the 29th minute, Zhang Rui drew a red card. Haiti attempted to make the most of the situation. They had a goal right before halftime that was called back for an offsides. Haiti kept up the pressure though, but in the 74th minute, China drew a penalty and scored on the pursuant shot. Haiti would make a late push, but they were not able to get the goal.

It would be a long shot for Haiti to advance, but it is possible. They would need to win by two goals and have China lose to England.

Meanwhile, Denmark fell 1-0 to England. Denmark fell early 1-0 on a Lauren James goal. Then, they struggled to get possession of the ball. Denmark was held to just six shots with only two hitting the target. They had just 30 percent possession in the game. They still had a late chance to tie the game. Amalie Vangsgaard hit the right post on a header in the 87th minute that would have tied the game. Denmark advances in a multitude of fashions. With a win and a China tie or loss they advance. They also advance on a tie with a China loss, or a tie with a China tie and China does not score more goals than them. They can also advance on a loss if China loses, they lose by only one goal, and China does not outscore them.

Why Haiti Will Beat Denmark

To win, Haiti needs to find a way to score a goal. That should start with midfielder Melchie Dumornay having a solid game. She won multiple free kicks throughout the game against England. She also assisted on three great attempts in the first half against England. In the second half, she got a top-quality chance to score, but it was saved. She had one attempt blocked in the game against China and another great attempt saved. She was used as a substitute against China but could return to the starting line-up here.

Next is Nerila Mondesir. Mondesir has a team-high four shots so far in the world cup, and three goals on the international stage in nine games. She has been a solid goal scorer in her career, scoring 15 times with 12 assists in 99 games at the club level. She needs to atone for a big mistake in her last game though. Batcheba Louis had a great through ball that led to a goal, but it was Mondesir that was offsides and cost Haiti the goal.

Haiti will also need to have another great performance from Kerly Theus. In the game with England she made ten saves while allowing just one goal in the game. That one goal was on a penalty. In her game against China, she made three saves and allowed just one goal. That goal was also on a penalty. If Haiti can manage not to concede a penalty, Theus may give Haiti a clean sheet, and a good chance to pull the upset.

Why Denmark Will Beat Haiti

Denmark has just one goal in their two games and also needs to figure out how to score. That needs to start with Pernille Harder who is still looking to get on the score sheet. While Harder had the assist on the lone goal for Denmark in this World Cup, she did not get her first shot off until the 81st minute of the first game. The first attempt resulted in a blocked shot and then on the rebound, Harder missed to the right. Harder took two shots against England, missing one and having one saved. She has scored 44 goals in 81 caps for Denmark and will need to get one here.

Beyond Harder, there are not a lot of big options for Denmark. The next best is Amalie Vangsgaard. She has the only goal of the competition for Denmark and was used as a sub in both games. She has three shots in the competition. One was a miss and one went in against China. She was just inches away from tying the game against England but hit the post.

Finally, Denmark needs to improve some on defense. They allowed China to get off nine shots in the game and gave them 44 percent of the possession. In a game that should have been a route, it was close. Then, they were dominated by England. They gave England over 70 percent possession and allowed them to get 13 shots off, with four on target. Lene Christensen has played well for Denmark. She had five saves in the two games so far, and just the one goal allowed. If she can keep that up, she should be able to keep Haiti off the scoreboard.

Final Haiti-Denmark Prediction & Pick

The best part of the two teams so far has been their goalie play. Both Lene Christensen and Kerly Theus have been great in the World Cup. Both of these teams have also struggled to score. Denmark is the better team in this one, and this is the weakest opponent they will have faced so far in the World Cup. Denmark should be able to score at least one in this one. The parlay of Denmark and under 3.5 goals could be a great play. That would be sitting at -113 right now on FanDuel. Still, the pick in this one is a Denmark victory, as Haiti fails to score again. This leads to a prediction of Denmark winning 2-0 over Haiti

Final Haiti-Denmark Prediction & Pick: Denmark (-380) and BTTS-NO (-152)