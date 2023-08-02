National Football League fans are eager to get back in the stadium to root for their favorite teams. It has been a long offseason, and pro football fanatics haven't seen live action since the Kansas City Chiefs topped the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl. That game was played in the middle of February, meaning it has been 171 days without armchair quarterbacking, stadium hot dogs, and Hail Mary passes. Luckily the action kicks back off on Thursday, Aug. 3. At 5 p.m. PT, the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns will start off the preseason action during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

If you are one of those fans itching to get your butt back in a stadium seat, we have all the information you need.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Ticket Prices

The venue for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Tickets for the first preseason game of the year are available on StubHub, starting at $486 per ticket if you were to buy two tickets. Prices go up from there, with the vast majority of available tickets in the $600-700 dollar range. The most expensive tickets listed on StubHub are going for $2,250.

SeatGeek has tickets listed for $383 at the cheapest. Their ticket range is also predominantly north of $500. Profootballhof.com does not currently have any tickets listed for the Thursday night game.

Other Hall of Fame Events

Tickets to watch the Jets and the Browns play are on the pricier side this close to kickoff, but there are still plenty of other activities during Hall of Fame Enshrinement week. Profootballhof.com has plenty of tickets for the Enshrinement Ceremony, also at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Corner seats go for as little as $35-60, while end zone seats are around $60. There is a boost in price for sideline tickets, with the tickets that are left going for $144. On-field tickets are the most expensive at $175.

The Hall of Fame offers ticket packages as well. The package including the Enshrinement Ceremony, Kickoff Club hospitality, live entertainment, and all-inclusive food/beverage, is available starting at $300. It is $195 for the package with the Enshrinement Ceremony and the Gold Jacket Ceremony.

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

Eight former players and one former coach will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, forever being remembered as some of the most key pieces in the history of the sport.

Rondé Barber: Defensive Back

Rondé Barber was a lifelong Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He had 47 regular-season interceptions in his career and is the all-time sack leader for cornerbacks.

Darrelle Revis: Cornerback

The corner who manned Revis Island, Darrelle Revis, was known for his time with the Jets. He was a shutdown cornerback who had 29 interceptions in his career.

Ken Riley: Cornerback

Another cornerback, Ken Riley, is fifth on the all-time interceptions list. A lifelong Cincinnati Bengal, he led his team in interceptions seven times.

Don Coryell: Coach

A legendary coach for the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Chargers during the 1970s and '80s, Don Coryell was a pioneer who popularized the passing game.

Zach Thomas: Linebacker

The seven-time Pro Bowler Zach Thomas was a tackling machine. The middle linebacker amassed over 100 tackles in all of his first 11 NFL seasons.

DeMarcus Ware: Defensive End

The Dallas Cowboys all-time leading sack artist, DeMarcus Ware, has 138.5 career sacks and twice led the league in that statistic.

Joe Thomas: Offensive Tackle

The ultimate ironman, Joe Thomas, is the all-time leader in consecutive snaps played with 10,363. Thomas only allowed 30 sacks throughout the entire course of his 11-year career.

Joe Klecko: Defensive Line

An uber-versatile defensive force. Joe Klecko was a key member of the famous New York Sack Exchange Jets teams.

Chuck Howley: Linebacker

A five-time First-Team All-Pro, Chuck Howley was the first defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP.