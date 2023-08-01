The 2023 NFL season is imminent as the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns kick off the start of the preseason with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. With that said, let's take a look at the history of the game, this year's matchup, and what to expect from the start of the new NFL season.

When and Where is the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

The Jets and the Browns start off the 2023 action at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 3. The game, which is a precursor to the 104th season in league history, will take place in Canton, Ohio. The venue for the action is the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The game takes place during the same week as the Hall of Fame Enshrinement. The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class induction ceremony will occur two days later, on Saturday, Aug. 5.

How to Watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

NBC will have nationwide television broadcasting rights to the game. Coverage will start at 4 p.m. PT. You can also live stream the game on Peacock.

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

Three former players of the teams playing in the game will be awarded the sport's highest honor. Lifelong Brown, Joe Thomas, will put on the gold jacket. As will former Jets legends Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko. Both Jets spent the vast majority of their careers in New York. DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas, Chuck Howley, Ken Riley, Don Coryell, and Rondé Barber will also all be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Biggest Storylines for the Game

The Jets don't “anticipate any of our starters playing,” according to Head Coach Robert Saleh. That means we won't see Aaron Rodgers suiting up in Jets green for the first time. Last year's starter and former number two overall pick, Zach Wilson, will be the man under center. After being benched last season, Wilson still has a lot of potential and will have the chance to show what he has learned under the wing of Rodgers.

The Jets are the 2023 team on HBO's Hard Knocks. They've had a hectic offseason that saw them make arguably the biggest trade in franchise history (Rodgers) and give out the highest total value contract to an interior defensive lineman, when they gave Quinnen Williams a four-year, $96 million dollar deal.

Cleveland just dropped their first unofficial depth chart, and they are 2.5-point favorites in the matchup. In a game that is tailor-made for young players, expect to see a lot of action from rookie fifth-round quarterback Dorion Thompson-Robinson. The signal-caller was highly productive at UCLA and can make magic happen both in the air and on the ground. Kellen Mond, Joshua Dobbs, and Deshaun Watson are all listed above Thompson-Robinson on the depth chart.

Both teams recently had big-name free agents come in for visits. Star running back Dalvin Cook visited the Jets, which would give an already scary offense even more talent if he were to sign. Defensive lineman Shelby Harris worked out for the Browns on July 31. Neither Cook nor Harris have inked a contract with the respective teams, but interest from all parties appears to be high.

History of the Hall of Fame Game

This will be the sixth appearance in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game for the Cleveland Browns and their first since 1999. The Jets will be playing in the game for the third time. They have not played in the game since 1992. The inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Game took place in 1962 as the New York Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals ended with a 21-21 tie.

The game has been played in all but four seasons since that first game in 1962. There was no game in 1966, and the 2011 game was canceled because of the lockout. Poor field conditions prevented the 2016 game from occurring, and the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 game.

Last season the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game, 27-11.