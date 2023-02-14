Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrated his team’s Super Bowl 57 win over the Philadelphia Eagles just as you might’ve expected.

When asked on Tuesday how he celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship upon his return to Kansas City, the self-deprecating Reid told reporters Tuesday that he went to a local restaurant.

“I went to Pizza 51,” Andy Reid said in between laughs. “That’s what I did. I got a mushroom and sausage pizza. How about that? And a salad just to make my chubbiness feel good.”

Reid is making it a habit of capping off his Super Bowl titles with a big meal. After the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, the coach said on NFL Network that he planned to celebrate with “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen…. might be a double.”

NFL Hall of Famer and Fox broadcaster Terry Bradshaw received some online backlash for poking fun at Reid’s weight during the Super Bowl 57 postgame interview. Bradshaw called Reid “big guy,” told him to “waddle over here” and concluded the interview by saying, “have a cheeseburger on us.”

If Reid is going to remain the Chiefs’ head coach for a few more seasons, he might have to find new meals for Super Bowl celebrations. With Patrick Mahomes as his starting quarterback, Reid has led Kansas City to five straight AFC Championship Games and three of the last four Super Bowls.

In 10 seasons as the Chiefs’ head coach, Reid has never won fewer than nine games. Kansas City is the very early favorite to win Super Bowl 58 next year.