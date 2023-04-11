Halle Berry is not here for the ageist comments. The Oscar-winning actress clapped back at a critic who attempted to shade her for her recent nude photo.

The Moonfall actress posted a photo of her sipping wine on a balcony naked with the caption, “i do what i wanna do. [kiss emoji] happy Saturday.”

The photo received some backlash from a hater on Twitter writing, “Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with your grandkids,” they wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Aging with dignity is no longer a thing.”

The critic got the attention they sought as Halle Berry responded to the tweet writing, “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?”

Aging has done Halle well and she’s not afraid of it. Just last year, she sat down with AARP about how she views the aging process.

“We’re all going to get older,” she said. “Our skin is going to shrivel up and we’re going to look different. I see things changing with my face and body, but I’ve never put all my eggs in that basket. I’ve always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you’re walking around in.”

Berry continued, “I refuse to become someone who just tries to hold on to a youthful face and not embrace what’s most important about being beautiful—how you live your life, how you give back to others, how you connect to people, how you strengthen your mind, body, and soul and nourish yourself, how you give in a meaningful way of yourself. The most beautiful people have something radiating inside.”

We can all agree with Audra McDonald’s tweet as she wrote in response to Halle’s clapback “you won the internet today.”