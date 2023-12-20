Halo Season 2 will aim to continue the story from the first season.

Halo on Paramount+ Gears up for its second season, with a release date set for early 2024. Halo Season 2 will aim to continue the story from the first season, which includes characters from the original game. However, the showrunners have a lot to prove this season, earning a 52% audience score on Rotten tomatoes from Season 1. Without further ado, let's dive into Halo Season 2.

Halo Season 2 Release Date – February 8th, 2024

❗️NEW❗️poster for season 2 of Paramount+’s Halo, streaming on the platform February 8, 2024

Season 2 of the Halo TV Series on Paramount+ releases on Thursday, February 8th. The second season aims to follow where the show left off, continuing the story of Master Chief. When the show originally launched, former Halo Executive Producer Kiki Wolfkill stated the show would take place in a separate “Silver timeline”. So, keep this in mind if you decide to watch the show.

And once you watch it, you'll be glad there's no connection between the games and show.

Halo Season 2 Story

Halo on Paramount Season 2 continues the story of Master Chief and Humanity's fight against the covenant. Much of the main cast returns, including Pablo Schreiber, reprising his role as Master Chief. While Sierra 117 (Chief) fights in the ongoing war, he makes more discoveries about the covenant, the forerunners, and his own past.

Throughout Season 1, Chief interacted with several keystones, uncovering more information that leads him to question the UNSC, ONI, and more. Despite his efforts to hunt the truth, it seems the higher ups don't necessarily agree. Overall, Chief spends most of Season 1 on the run in a quest to pursue the truth. Season also 1 saw the introduction of a new character, Makee, a human woman raised by the covenant. Without spoilers, she and Chief both were both central to the story.

WARNING: SPOILER ALERT AHEAD:

Season 1's finale saw Master Chief suffer a fatal wound before Cortana somehow took over his body. She saves Silver team, and escapes with the keystones detrimental to uncovering the truth. Now, Halo Season 2 aims to continue the story, and perhaps explain how Cortana took over Chief's suit.

We're going to completely level with you here and say we're not expecting much from Season 2 of the Halo TV show. Season 1 was an absolute dumpster fire, written by people who likely knew very little of the series. The subplots felt tedious and made little sense, and many of the characters felt inaccurate to their video game counterpart.

For example, Master Chief was constantly shouting, crying, and freaking out. Additionally, he takes his helmet off way too much. It seems like the show-runners learned nothing, with Chief's helmet being off in the promotional ad above. Outside of Chief (and his awkward sex scene) are other things that just make no sense.

Firstly, Cortana stealing his moment at the end of Season 1 feels like a middle finger to Halo fans. What's that? Your favorite FPS protagonist whines while the AI in his head does all the fighting? Too bad. If you don't like it, go spend $2o on a Mark V suit in Infinite Multiplayer.

Plus, Silver Team has nothing on the original Blue team from the old Halo novels. Characters like Kai, Vannak, and Riz don't quite match as well as Kelly, Linda, or Fred. Halo, a series which prides itself off strong supporting characters, falls flat with its show characters. Everyone is so dramatic, and there's no charismatic personalities like Sgt. Johnson or deep characters like the Arbiter.

If Halo Infinite wasn't bad enough at ostracizing the fanbase, then the Halo TV Show definitely is. However, at least 343i at least attempts to make improvements to the experience.

We only really recommend it for the die hard Halo fans who need to consume more Halo content. Additionally, it might make for a decent viewing experience for Sci-Fi fans who know nothing of the series. That might be the only way to watch it without cringing.

