ttgart Hamburger and Stuttgart meet in the Bundesliga! Catch the Bundesliga odds series here, featuring our Hamburger-Stuttgart prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Hamburger SV ended the 2. Bundesliga with a 20-6-8 record, which puts the team in third place. Hamburger has a chance to be promoted alongside FC Heidenheim and Darmstadt 98, who both finished with 67 points.

Stuttgart finished the Bundesliga with a 7-12-15 record, occupying the 16th spot in Germany's top flight. Stuttgart went ahead of FC Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin, who are now relegated to the second division.

Here are the Hamburger-Stuttgart soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bundesliga Odds: Hamburger-Stuttgart Odds

Hamburger: +180

Stuttgart: +115

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -180

Under 2.5 Goals: +128

How to Watch Hamburger vs. Stuttgart

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+, Onefootball

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Hamburger Can Beat Stuttgart

The Dinosaurs will be trying to overturn a huge deficit as they head back home in the Volksparkstadion. Hamburg only got 47% ball possession, seven total shots, and three corner kicks in the first leg game. Moreover, Ludovit Reis and Ransford Yeboah Konisdorffer were booked with yellow cards while Anssi Suhonen got a red.

The Dinos, who have been fighting it out in the second tier since being relegated for the first time in 2018, are contesting their second straight playoff. They won the first leg away to Hertha Berlin 1-0 this time last year, before suffering a decisive 2-0 loss at the Volksparkstadion.

HSV finished third in the 2 Bundesliga with a 20-6-8 record, leading the league with 70 goals. Hamburger also made 52 assists and had a +25 goal differential after tallying 14.9 total shots, 11.3 successful dribbles, 5.3 corner kicks, and 2.1 goals per game on 58.6% ball possession. The Dinosaurs have the fifth-best home record, tallying an 11-3-3 record with 38 goals.

Head coach Tim Walter will be putting his best XI on the field without several key players. Noah Katterbach , Laszlo Benes, Andras Nemeth, and Omar Megeed are out as they are dealing with their injuries. Mario Vuskovic remains suspended for his doping ban. Anssi Suhonen is also suspended after getting a red card last game.

Robert Glatzel needs to be in a scoring mood this time, as he looks to add to his team-leading 19 goals across the regular Bundesliga 2 campaign. HSV can also count on midfielder Ludovit Reis and forward Bakery Jatta, who have combined for 13 goals and seven assists. Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer has eight goals in the league while Jean-Luc Dompe leads the team with 10 assists. 19 players have posted a goal or an assist for the Red Shorts.

With the return leg to be hosted in Volksparkstadion, HSV will be trying to match their defensive metrics. They are averaging 16.0 tackles, 7.9 interceptions, 16.5 clearances, and 3.3 goalkeeper saves which led to 10 clean sheets to make this match competitive. Hamburger shoud lessen the 140.2 possessions lost per game and the 11.7 fouls committed.

Why Stuttgart Can Beat Hamburger

After securing a three-goal advantage in the first leg, Stuttgart will be intent to keep their lead in the second leg. Stuttgart had 53% ball possession, 18 total shots, nine shots on target, and seven corner kicks in the game. Konstantinos Mavropanos, Josha Vagnoman, and Serhou Guirassy found themselves in the scoring sheet.

With Sebastian Hoeneß getting duties as Stuttgart boss, the Swabians have been impressive in the back end of the season. Stuttgart has only lost once since and is unbeaten in five home matches under the former Bayern Munich reserves boss. VFB Stuonly has seven wins and 12 draws in 34 Bundesliga matches, where they scored 45 goals and earned 33 points.

Stuttgart has been taking inspiration in their deep run in the DFB Pokal. They battled Dynamo Dresden, Arminia Bielefeld, Paderborn, and Nurnberg before losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in the semifinals. With the second leg back to Hamburg, Stuttgart will have to be on their very best, as their 2-6-9 road record is the fifth-worst in Bundesliga.

The personnel concerns ahead of the play-off first leg for Stuttgart are Thomas Kastanaras and Fabian Bredlow. The visitors will be trying to extend their three-game unbeaten run on the road.

Serhou Guirassy will continue leading Stuttgart in the scoring department, as he looks to add to his 12 Bundesliga goals. Tiago Tomas could be rotated into the attack, as he has three goals and three assists in this campaign. Wataru Endo, Chris Fuhrich, and Silas Katompa Mvumpa will also be looking to add to each of their five-goal tallies. Borna Sosa remains the top assist-maker for Stuttgart with seven.

Final Hamburger-Stuttgart Prediction & Pick

Hamburg will have a tough hill to climb, but they have been impressive in Bundesliga 2. A lot of goals will be expected, but Stuttgart is keen to preserve their lead and secure their spot in Germany's top flight.

Final Hamburger-Stuttgart Prediction & Pick: Stuttgart (+115), Over 2.5 goals (-180)