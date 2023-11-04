The Hampton Pirates football team outlasts the Maine Black Bears in a 42-35 shootout behind a huge day from running back Elijah Burris

The Hampton Pirates eke out a tough road victory against the Maine Black Bears in an intense shootout. Hampton entered the game at 2-3 in the CAA, looking to even their record before their heavyweight bout against #4 William & Mary. Meanwhile, Maine came in with a 2-7 record, hoping for some positivity before the end of their season.

Though the entire game was full of offense, the first possessions from both teams bore no fruit. The Black Bears quickly went three-and-out after three consecutive pass attempts with only on completion. Hampton's offense fared no better, as running back Elijah Burris got stuffed on a third down, resulting in a punt.

Maine's next possession almost ended in a punt as well. They got a first down thanks to a completion to true freshman running back Tristen Kenan. The Black Bears had another successful run, but it was called back due to holding. Futhermore, Hampton's standout linebacker Qwahsin Townsel sacked quarterback Derek Robertson, nearly dooming the possession.

Despite the negative plays, Maine's offense kicked into gear. They got right inside the red zone, but got stuffed on a third down. On fourth-and-two, instead of kicking the field goal or simply going for a new set of downs, Robertson uncorked a 19-yard throw to tight end Rohan Jones for the game's opening touchdown.

Hampton didn't blink at all. On the first play of their second possession, running back Darran Butts made his return from injury with a 68-yard run to Maine's seven-yard line. The Pirates also got to a fourth down and went for it, which turned out to be the right call. Burris took a stretch run to the corner of the end zone to tie the game, 7-7.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, Robertson and the Black Bears turned into Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the rest of the half. Robertson hit repeated deep strikes to his receivers down the field. They cruised easily to the red zone, capping off the drive with another touchdown to Rohan Jones.

While Maine's offense looked otherworldly, their run defense was atrocious. Hampton's next offensive play was another 60-yard gash, this time from Elijah Burris. Quarterback Chris Zellous tied the game at 14 with a quarterback draw.

Maine receiver Jamie Lamson carried the Black Bears on his back on their ensuing possession. After two successful runs, Lamson caught a pass to get Maine across the 50-yard line. Lamson barely got his foot in bounds on the review. On the next play, however, no extra review was required as Lamson streaked down the field for a 49-yard touchdown.

At this point, the Pirate offense began to peter out. Buoyed by their two huge touchdown runs, they didn't seem to know how to operate on a down-by-down basis. The passing game was essentially non-existent, and without the major runs, Hampton couldn't get much going. They were forced to punt, though it got blocked by Rohan Jones.

Meanwhile, Maine kept chugging along. Robertson got his team back to the goal line and recorded his fourth passing touchdown of the game to tight end Cooper Heisey.

Hampton went three-and-out again, giving the ball right back to their opponent. Maine nearly scored again at the end of the half, but Robertson's final throw got batted and picked off by Pirate defensive back Darren Burton. With just 27 seconds remaining, Hampton ran the clock out and went into the half losing 28-14.

Of course, although the Pirate's offense had trouble moving the ball methodically, Maine's run defense still provided opportunities for big plays. Burris reduced the deficit to seven off a 75-yard touchdown run.

Hampton started to get some momentum off of their big touchdown. The defense held the Black Bears to a fourth down as they batted down a potential first down throw. Maine trusted their offense, however, as they faked a punt. Backup quarterback Anthony Harris got the ball instead of the punter, completing a 26-yard pass to Jamie Lamson.

Boosted by a big run from Kenan, the Black Bears got back to the red zone for the first time in the second half. Another tight-end screen to Rohan Jones secured a 35-21 lead over the pirates.

The Pirates punted the ball again, but the defense held firm, forcing Maine to give the ball right back. This time, they capitalized on the opportunity.

The passing game finally got right just in time. First, Zellous hit receiver Romon Copeland for a 12-yard gain to get over mid-field. Then, he linked up with Copeland again for a 40-yard touchdown bomb. Copeland fought with the defender throughout the entire route and wriggled free at the last second to catch the ball.

While Maine's offense in the first half looked like the Chiefs, their second-half attack after their last touchdown came crashing back down to Earth. An illegal offensive shift and near interception forced the Black Bears to punt, giving the Pirates a golden chance.

Hampton's offense finally got back on track as the game wore on. A timely completion to receiver Dorrian Moultrie converted a huge third down. Zellous kept the drive going with two huge runs, followed by a touchdown by Elijah Burris to tie the game 35-35.

The pressure continued to mount on Maine. On their next possession, running back Brian Santana-Fis fumbled the ball, giving the Pirates excellent field positioning. Although the Pirates punted the ball, Kenan gave Hampton the ball right back with another fumble. This time, the Pirates took a 42-35 from another Elijah Burris touchdown run. Burris bullied his way through multiple defenders to take the lead with just a couple minutes remaining in the the fourth quarter.

The Black Bears fell flat on their face on their final possession. They got a few completions, but got no where near the red zone. Robertson almost threw an interception on fourth down, but the incomplete pass sealed the game.

Derek Robertson's hot start cooled off quickly in the second half. He finished the game with 46 pass attempts, completing 28 of them for five touchdowns and an interception. Jamie Lamson was his favorite target, hauling in eight catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. Rohan Jones also had an exceptional day, catching four balls for 43 yards and three touchdowns. Tristen Kenan took his 16 carries for 88 yards.

As usual, Chris Zellous and the Pirates dominated on the ground. Zellous completed seven of his 16 pass attempts for 86 yards and a touchdown. He also gained 67 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Romon Copeland led Hampton receivers with three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Burris had one of the best games of his career, turning just 14 carries into 173 yards and four touchdowns. Darran Butts had a great day too, getting 72 yards on five carries.

Maine's next game is their last of the season on Nov. 18 against the University of New Hampshire in the Border Battle.

Now 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the CAA, Hampton plays at home next week against #4 William & Mary.