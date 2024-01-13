The CAA has proved to be a challenge for the newcomer HBCUs in Hampton and North Carolina A&T. The Pirates went 3-5 in conference play last season, while the Aggies were 0-8

As the Hampton Pirates football team searches for their first winning season since 2018, they have a number of difficult games ahead on their 2024 schedule. The shift to the CAA has not been kind to the Pirates, and they have multiple out-of-conference opponents that are sure to pose a challenge. Here are just a few of the notable matchups this coming season:

Norfolk State

The Pirates and the Norfolk State Spartans always have competitive games whenever the two teams matchup. In total, Hampton leads the Battle of the Bay matchups 13-9, though the Spartans have claimed more victories in recent years. Since 2014, Norfolk State has won five of the seven games. They won the most recent matchup 31-23. In Hampton's defense, a considerable number of players were unable to play due to an ineligibility crisis, but the Spartans still took it to them.

In 2024, the game will be on Norfolk State's home turf. One would think that would make the game more difficult for Hampton, but the Pirates won the Battle of the Bay in 2022 at Norfolk State. In fact, the home team hasn't won a game since 2015, which might spell doom for the Spartans.

Howard

While it's known as the Truth and Service Classic, students and alumni from the respective universities recognize this game as the “Battle of the Real HU.” In recent times, Hampton has held the title of the “real HU” as the Howard football team can't seem to topple the Pirates. They've lost seven straight games to Hampton and haven't beaten them since 2014.

In 2023, the Bison looked like they were going to finally get over the hump. At one point in the third quarter, they led 31-14 as Hampton's offense floundered in its own ineptitude. However, a 93-yard touchdown run from Elijah Burris breathed life into both the Pirate offense and defense. They ended up scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter and held the Bison to just a field goal. They also got a game-winning interception that sealed the seventh consecutive victory. We will see if they can extend the streak to eight in 2024.

North Carolina A&T

This upcoming meeting between Hampton and North Carolina A&T will mark the first time the Pirates will play in Greensboro, North Carolina since 2016. The teams took a break in playing each other up until 2021 and most recently in 2023. Though the Aggies only won one game last season, they nearly notched their second win against Hampton and spoiled their homecoming.

This matchup was almost the reverse of the Howard game for Hampton. This time, they held a 26-14 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Aggies scored 10 unanswered points in the final period, but a critical fumble by North Carolina A&T killed their final drive and gave Hampton the victory. Next season, the Aggies host homecoming against the Pirates, which may give them the extra boost they need to secure the win.

Villanova/Albany

Unfortunately for Hampton, they'll have to play the winner and runner-up of the CAA in 2024 in Villanova and Albany. They will host Villanova at home, but will have to travel to Albany for the final game of the season. The Pirates actually beat Albany two years ago in their inaugural season in the CAA. They defeated them 38-37 in an overtime thriller that ended with a two-point conversion that was overruled into an incomplete pass.

That same season, Hampton fell short to Villanova 24-10. Villanova ran all over the Pirate defense as their lead running backs ran for 130 and 112 yards each.

Both Villanova and Albany qualified for the FCS playoffs. The Wildcats, ranked eighth in the country, defeated Youngstown State in the second round but lost to the eventual champion South Dakota State. Albany also fell to South Dakota State, but they made it to the semifinals.