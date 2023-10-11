Adidas, the renowned sportswear brand, has given fans an exciting sneak peek into an upcoming interview featuring Lionel Messi, the star player of Inter Miami, reported by GOAL. In a teaser released on their official Instagram account, Messi can be seen engaged in conversation with an undisclosed person. The interview is set to honor the iconic ‘No.10' jersey, a symbol of soccer excellence and talent.

In the video snippet, Messi shared his thoughts on the revered number ten jersey, a cherished symbol in the world of football. He expressed the universal childhood dream shared by many aspiring players – the desire to wear the number ten shirt, signifying a special connection and aspiration for greatness on the field. Despite acknowledging the widespread yearning to wear this prestigious number, Messi emphasized the enduring significance of the ‘No.10' jersey.

Currently, Messi is showcasing his unparalleled skills while donning the legendary ‘No.10' shirt for Inter Miami, following his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer. Despite encountering some injuries that sidelined him for several matches, Messi has made a remarkable impact in the Major League Soccer (MLS), contributing 11 goals and five assists in his initial 13 appearances for David Beckham's MLS franchise.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

As the anticipation builds for the full Adidas interview, fans eagerly await more insights from Messi, a player whose remarkable journey and talent continue to inspire soccer enthusiasts worldwide. In the meantime, Messi is busy preparing with his Argentine national team for crucial matches against Paraguay and Peru. Upon his return to the United States, he will resume his league duties, facing Charlotte FC twice before the conclusion of the cMLS season. Stay tuned for the complete interview, where Messi's passion and dedication to the game are sure to shine through.