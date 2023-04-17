Get ready to catch the Golden Snitch, as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is set to release a new video game focused on the enchanting sport of Quidditch. WB Games and Unbroken Studios have joined forces to create Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, an action-packed multiplayer game that will be available on consoles and PC.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Release Date: TBD

This development follows the recent release of Hogwarts Legacy. That Harry Potter-themed game that left fans wanting more with its absence of a playable Quidditch component. Quidditch Champions aims to satisfy this demand by offering an immersive, standalone experience for players to engage in this magical sport alongside friends in a competitive setting. The game will also enable players to create their own characters. It’s unclear whether Hogwarts Legacy is poised to include a quidditch option later on. It could be introduced by way of DLC, but there have been no announcements on the mater.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions: How to Sign Up for Playtests

Unbroken Studios, the team behind the battle royale game Fractured Lands, previously collaborated with Rocksteady Studios on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The team has spent several years perfecting Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Eager fans can sign up to playtest the game through the official website. An official release date isn’t available just yet.

However, when signups are available, there will likely be a closed or open beta. Would-be Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions players will be able to try the game ahead of its official release. However, there’s still no actual release date for the game just yet.

Outside of gaming, a live-action adaptation of the Harry Potter books is in production at HBO. Rowling is participating as an executive producer.

For more news on gaming and the latest releases, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.