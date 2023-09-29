Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe paid tribute to the late Dumbledore actor, Sir Michael Gambon.

On September 28, Gambon passed away after a bout with pneumonia. The legendary actor played Dumbledore in six Harry Potter films — taking over for the late Richard Harris who played him in the first two films.

“With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun,” Radcliffe said in a statement to Variety. “Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I've ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job.”

He continued, “He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket.”

“The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be,” the Harry Potter actor added. “I'm so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him.”

Daniel Radcliffe gained fame for his performance as the titular character in the Harry Potter film series. Since then, he's starred in the likes of Guns Akimbo, The Lost City, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (as the titular singer).