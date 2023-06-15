While on his Love on Tour, Harry Styles has taken the time to interact with his fans, something he's been doing since his One Direction days. This most recent interaction has been in London's Wembley Stadium where a fan was holding up a sign asking if he wanted to help with their baby's gender reveal. He of course said yes, per TMZ.

In the middle of his set, Styles spotted the fan holding up the sign and black balloon. Excitedly, he took the balloon reading “Boy or girl?” and a pin from the expecting parents. Styles was quaking with anticipation when he said: “I don't know if I'm ready!”

The Grammy winning singer teased the crowd for a bit while holding the balloon. He got the crowd in on the reveal seconds before he popped it by getting them to cheer alongside him. The pink confetti flew around him, and good news, it's a girl! He pumped his fist in excitement.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This wasn't the first time Styles engaged with his audience. Throughout Harry Styles' Love on Tour, he took the time to point out some of his favorite signs. Some of the signs included helping and watching a proposal, and he once even helped another girl break up with her cheating boyfriend.

The Love on Tour has been an ongoing concert tour supporting the release of his second and third studio albums Fine Line (released December 2019) and Harry's House (released May 2022). The tour kicked off in September of 2021 after being postponed due to Covid-19. The tour will end on July 22 in Italy.