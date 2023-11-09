Harry Styles hasn't been seen in the MCU since his debut in Eternals. But Kevin Feige provided an update on his status.

“He's excited, we're excited” 

Kevin Feige, Marvel, Entertainment

Kevin Feige spoke to Entertainment Tonight at The Marvels premiere in Las Vegas.

“He's excited, we're excited. We will see,” Feige said. “[We] introduce a lot of new characters in a lot of movies and a lot of [post-credits scene] tags. Where do the tag folk reappear? It's a good question.”

The interviewee then referenced the Taylor Swift as Dazzler rumor, to which Feige quipped, “A lot of musicians.”

So it appears that Feige is holding out hope for Styles' MCU return at some point. In the mid-credits scene of Eternals, Styles is introduced as Eros with his sidekick, Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt).

The MCU has moved on since Eternals, which came out in November 2021. Since then, seven feature films have come out since then and countless more Disney+ series. It's unclear when any of the Eternals will return, but it will happen inevitably and perhaps Styles' Eros will return.

In the meantime, Harry Styles is very busy. He first rose to fame due to his part in the popular boy band, One Direction. Since the band's hiatus, Styles has released three albums and just wrapped up the “Love On Tour” concert tour. He has also tried his hand at acting outside of Eternals. His inaugural role came in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, which led to other roles in the likes of Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.