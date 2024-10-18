Harry Styles has now broken his silence on the death of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne.

“I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing,” Styles wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 17, alongside a photo of Payne performing. “His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.”

He continued, “Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.”

Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, also shared her reaction to Payne’s death on Instagram posting an enlarged heartbreak emoji on a black background and writing, “Just a boy.”

Zayn Malik Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Liam Payne

News broke on Oct. 16 that Payne fell from his third-floor hotel balcony while on vacation in Argentina. Following his death, the music world has been mourning the passing of Payne including his bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the joint statement from One Direction shared on their Instagram began.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” their message continues. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.”

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us,” the band concluded. “We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

One Direction’s joint statement follows the personal tribute that Malik also wrote about Payne.

“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there are so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life,” Malik penned the message via Instagram on Thursday, October 17. “When I was missing home as a 17 year old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know that you were my friend and that I loved.”

Malik continued: “Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f— about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.”

“When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, l was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional,” he added. “I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next. I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated.”