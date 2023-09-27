It was a big summer for pop superstar Harry Styles and Canadian actress Taylor Russell. Styles completed his nearly two year long Love on Tour run, and Russell has been starring in a play, The Effect, at The National Theatre in London. It seems it's been a big summer for them romantically as well, with the two first rumored to be dating in June and now being spotted hand in hand again in London.

This time it was a morning coffee date, with the two photographed holding hands (and coffee cups) while walking through the North London streets together. They tried their best to be incognito, with Styles in black pants, a sweatshirt, puffer coat and baseball hat with sunglasses, and Russell in an orange Nike jacket, jeans and sunglasses.

Rumors of a relationship between Styles and Russell really began flying in mid-August when Styles was photographed at the opening night of Russell's play to support her premiere. They were seen hanging closely after the show and chilling with Styles' bestie, James Corden, and his wife Julia Carey.

Russell, meanwhile, also attended one of Styles' Love on Tour concerts in Vienna earlier in the summer. According to an article in E! Online, Russell watched the show from the VIP section and was dancing along and enjoying the performance. She was also spotted together with Styles following the concert around Vienna.

Going to each other's special public events, getting coffee and holding hands, and enjoying Europe together sure makes it sound like Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are going through the new celebrity relationship checklist. We'll see if they decide to make things social media official anytime soon.