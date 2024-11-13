ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Hawaii heads to the mainland for a Mountain West battle as they visit Utah State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Hawaii-Utah State prediction and pick.

Hawaii-Utah State Last Game – Matchup History

Hawaii comes into the game sitting at 4-6 on the year, and 2-3 in conference play this year. They have won two of the last three, and last time out, they faced UNLV. It was a tight game throughout, but Hawaii would fall 29-27. Meanwhile, Utah State is 2-7 on the year, and just 1-3 in conference play. After breaking a six-game losing streak, they beat Wyoming before facing Washington State last time out. They would lose that game 49-28.

Overall Series: This will be the 19th meeting between Utah State and Hawaii. Utah State is 12-6 all-time against Hawaii and has won seven straight. In their last match-up in 2022, Hawaii fell 41-34 at home. Hawaii last one a game over Utah State in 2010, winning 45-7 in Logan, Utah.

Here are the Hawaii-Utah State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Hawaii-Utah State Odds

Hawaii: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -137

Utah State: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 59.5 (-115)

Under: 58.5 (-105)

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Utah State

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Spectrum Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Hawaii Could Cover The Spread/Win

Brayden Schager leads the way for Hawaii. He has completed 222 of 384 passes this year for 2,467 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has thrown ten interceptions this year, while he has been sacked 36 times on the season. Schager has lost 234 yards in sacks but still has a total of 268 yards rushing while scoring six times on the ground this year.

In the receiving game, Nick Cenacle has led the way. He has 50 receptions for 556 yards and five touchdowns this year. He is joined in the receiving crew by Pofele Ashlock. Ashlock comes in with 51 receptions for 538 yards and five scores this year. Further, Dekel Crowdus has 12 receptions for 290 yards and two scores, while Jonah Panoke has 26 receptions for 284 yards and three scores. In the running game, it is Landon Sims who leads the way. He has run the ball 60 times for 306 yards and one touchdown on the ground this year.

Hawaii is 67th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 64th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 63rd against the run this year while sitting 70th against the pass. Elijah Robinson has been great this year, sitting second on the team in tackles, while having five sacks and a forced fumble. Jackie Johnson III also has five sacks this year and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Cam Stone has six pass breakups with an interception while Caleb Brown has broken up seven passes.

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Petras leads this Utah State squad this year. He has completed 189 of 290 passes this year for 2,033 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has thrown eight interceptions this year and been sacked eight times. Petras also has a rushing touchdown this year.

In the receiving game, Jalen Royals leads the way. He has 55 receptions on the year for 834 yards and six touchdowns. Kyrese White has also been solid, with 35 receptions for 435 yards and three touchdowns. Further, Jack Hestera has 21 receptions for 287 yards and four scores while Otto Tia has 30 receptions for 274 yards and three scores. In the running game, Rahsul Faison has led the way. He has run 157 times for 800 yards and six touchdowns this year. Herschel Turner has also been great this year. He has run 54 times for 304 yards and three scores.

Utah State is 133rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 133rd in opponent yards per game this year. They are 133rd against the run and 96th against the pass this year. Jordan Vincent leads the team in tackles this year while having two pass breakups and two interceptions this year. Ike Larsen has also been solid, sitting second on the team in tackles, while having eight pass breaks up and an intercpetion. Finally, Cian Slone has 5.5 sacks this year.

Final Hawaii-Utah State Prediction & Pick

Hawaii has not scored well this year, sitting 120th in the nation in points per game, but they will have an opportunity to score plenty in this one. They are facing one of the worst defensive units in college football. Hawaii has been solid as of late, covering in four of the last five games. They are also 6-4 against the spread this year. They are also 2-1 against the spread as a favorite this year. Meanwhile, Utah State is just 2-7 against the spread this year. they have failed to cover in each of their last three games as well. Hawaii is the better team in this one, so take them to cover.

Final Hawaii-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Hawaii -2.5 (-110)