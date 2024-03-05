The Atlanta Hawks are on the road to take on the New York Knicks Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Hawks are 26-34 this season, and they are coming off back-to-back losses against the Brooklyn Nets. Atlanta has also lost their only two games against the Knicks this season. In those games, Bogdan Bodanovich is the leading scorer with 22.0 points per game. Trae Young has scored 16.5 points per game, but he has averaged 14.5 assists, as well. As a team, the Hawks are scoring 117.0 points per game against the Knicks. The Hawks are missing Trae Young for a few more weeks, though.
The Knicks are 36-25 this season, and they are coming off a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. New York has beaten the Hawks twice this season, as well. In those two games, is averaging 27.5 points and 6.5 assists per game to lead the team. Julius Randle has played very well as he is averaging 23.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game against the Hawks. The Knicks are scoring 121.0 points per game against the Hawks this season. Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle remain out for this game. Jalen Brunson is questionable with a left knee contusion.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hawks-Knicks Odds
Atlanta Hawks: +4 (-108)
Moneyline: +150
New York Knicks: -4 (-112)
Moneyline: -178
Over: 217 (-110)
Under: 217 (-110)
How to Watch Hawks vs. Knicks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, MSGSN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hawks need to take advantage of the Knicks' injuries. New York is missing two key players in Anunoby and Randle, and a third could be out with Brunson. Missing those three players is a huge hit for the Knicks, and the Hawks have to take advantage. If Brunson does sit out this game, the Hawks are a very good bet to cover the spread.
Atlanta is a tough team to contain offensively. They average the fifth-most points per game, but Trae Young had a big part in that. Nonetheless, the Hawks can get hot at any moment, and they are going to have to in this game. If they can hit their shots, and keep putting up points on the Knicks, they will cover this spread.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They allow 109.7 points per game, which is third-best in the league. The Hawks do not score well without Young. Without their star player this season, the Hawks are scoring just 111.1 points per game. With the Hawks struggling to score without Trae Young, the Knicks have a great chance to keep them to a low score and cover the spread.
When the Knicks allow 110 points or less this season, they are 28-7. As mentioned, the Hawks can not score a lot without Young. Keeping Atlanta to this point total should not be a problem for a defense as good as the Knicks. With that, New York has an awesome chance to cover.
Final Hawks-Knicks Prediction & Pick
Both teams have big injuries they are dealing with. However, the Hawks' injuries seem to affect them more. I am going to take the Knicks to win this game at home.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Hawks-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Knicks ML (-178), Under 217 (-110)