Will Kyle Lowry end up in a Hawks jersey?

The Atlanta Hawks have been heavily mentioned in NBA trade rumors as the midpoint of the 2023-24 season approaches. The Hawks could move to acquire Kyle Lowry after the Charlotte Hornets' trade for Terry Rozier. Betting odds for Atlanta's foreseen move seem to be rather high for fantasy managers.

Atlanta is the favorite to land Kyle Lowery if the Hornets trade him

NBA bettors can get the best bang for their buck by choosing the Hawks as the next landers of Kyle Lowry, per Bovada's NBA Specials. The betting odds for Lowry's potential destinations are as follows:

Atlanta Hawks: +150, Utah Jazz: +400, Washington Wizards: +400, Cleveland Cavaliers: +400, Toronto Raptors +600, New York Knicks: +550, Chicago Bulls: +800.

The Hawks are trying to change the fortune of their season, as the team is 18-25 and sits 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. Atlanta has the tools for success but has not properly utilized them.

During the summer of 2022, the Hawks traded for former All-Star Dejounte Murray. Murray was touted for his elite defense, solid playmaking, and three-level scoring ability. The 27-year-old guard remains productive in 2024, but it has not translated into greater success.

The Hawks have not escaped the first round of the playoffs since 2021. As a result, the team is open to dealing Dejounte Murray ahead of the NBA trade deadline. It seems most of Atlanta's roster is open for the taking, except for the Trae Young.

The Miami Heat have a better record than the Hawks, but they too want to take their roster to the next level. Thus, they dealt Kyle Lowry to the Hornets for Terry Rozier.

Could the Hawks' front office put together a deal to bring in Kyle Lowry while shipping away Dejounte Murray? More importantly, can the team go on a mid-season run to get back into playoff contention? Time holds the answer as NBA trade rumors continue to heat up.