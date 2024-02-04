Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins voices his opinion in response to LeBron James's remarks about Trae Young's exclusion from the All-Star list.

LeBron James's admonishment of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young being snubbed from the 2024 NBA All-Star team as a starter or reserve has Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins speaking out. Following Young's snub, LeBron took to his Twitter/X account to express his displeasure in a response to popular Twitter user @cuffsthelegend.

AGREED!!! I’m not quite understanding this! Cause it can’t be about Ws/Ls cause cats have definitely gotten in with wayyy nastier records in the past. He be cooking EVERY NIGHT! Stop it! He’s an All-⭐️ for sure. Something is REAL 🐠-E. 🤔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2024

“Agreed!!! I'm not quite understanding this! Cause it can't be about Ws/Ls cause cats have definitely gotten in with wayyy nastier records in the past. He be cooking every night! Stop it! He's an All-Star for sure. Something is real fishy.”

To quote LeBron on the topic of Trae missing the All-Star Game: “Something is REAL 🐟-E.”@BobRathbunTV | @DWilkins21 pic.twitter.com/sYNKEiRLKj — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) February 4, 2024

Wilkins is a long-time commentator for the Hawks local broadcasts on Bally Sports South and didn't mince words when talking about Young's snub, even evoking LeBron James in his criticism.

“Let me tell you something. What he's done, especially the guy at his side, reminds me of Tiny Archibald. Amongst the Giants, and you stand taller than they do. And that's what Trae Young has done. And for him not to be on this all-star team is a joke because he deserves it, he earned it, and it's arguably his best season of his career. How do you keep a guy like that off? Hey, you're hearing it from LeBron James, who is, you know, the best player in the league. You're hearing it from him. So it must've kind of fishy.”

James & Wilkins are spot on! Young's exclusion from the All-Star game roster is definitely suspicious. With an average of 27.1 points and 11 assists per game, shooting 37% from three-point range, Young's stats speak for themselves.

Surprisingly, despite ranking second in fan voting with 2.27 million, he only managed to secure the sixth position in the players and media votes, with a weighted score of 4, trailing behind Haliburton (1), and Lillard and Brunson (3.75). All-Star starters are determined by a combination of fan votes (50%), NBA players (25%), and media (25%).

With injuries to Joel Embiid and Julius Randall, who were named All-Stars, Young could make the team as a replacement. Commissioner Adam Silver selects the replacement for any player unable to participate in the All-Star Game, choosing a player from the same conference as the player who is being replaced.

But, one could wonder why he didn't make the East All-Stars team on the final returns.