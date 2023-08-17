Numerous NBA stars recently got together for an open gym run, and videos emerged on Twitter showing the stacked lineup. Players involved in the open run were Trae Young, Chet Holmgren, Michael Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kevin Huerter, Terry Rozier and Austin Rivers. Some great chemistry was being shown between Chet Holmgren and Hawks star Trae Young, which got fans thinking about the two of them on the same team in the future.

Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Chet Holmgren, Michael Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kevin Huerter, Terry Rozier, and Austin Rivers all getting buckets at this STACKED open run 🔥 (via @ThroughTheLens)pic.twitter.com/D0SWOaBYjv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2023

The video starts off with Young giving a Holmgren a beautiful dish that led to an easy dunk. That pass from Young was too smooth, we've seen a lot of passes like that during his time with the Hawks. Later on in the video at the 19 second mark, Holmgren gives a nice feed to Young which led to easy layup. The two of these guys on the same offense would be scary for opponents.

Unfortunately for the fans, these two aren't on the same squad, and who knows if they ever will be. Holmgren is preparing for his first season in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He missed all of last season with a foot injury after being drafted second overall in 2022. People are expecting big things out of Holmgren, and fans are very excited to see his NBA career take place.

Young was drafted fifth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft and is about to begin his sixth season with the Atlanta Hawks. Young has certainly lived up to the hype in the NBA so far.

Both of these players have a lot of career left, and there is always potential for them to team up down the road. For now, fans have to settle for watching them compete against each other when the Hawks and Thunder meet, which will likely be just as fun.