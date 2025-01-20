ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Hawks will battle the New York Knicks on Monday. It will be a classic battle at Madison Square Garden as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Hawks-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Hawks lead the head-to-head series 203-190. Significantly, the Hawks have beaten the Knicks twice this season, including a 108-100 win at Madison Square Garden on December 11, 2024. The Hawks are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Knicks, including 4-1 over five games in New York.

Here are the Hawks-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Knicks Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +6 (-108)

Moneyline: +215

New York Knicks: -6 (-112)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Knicks

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: MSG and FDS

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks are hanging onto the sixth playoff spot, showing general improvement after some mediocrity over the last few seasons. When they defeated the Knicks the last time, they were able to do it despite not particularly shooting well. It was a game where the Hawks trailed 54-47 at halftime. Then, they made some halftime adjustments with an explosive third quarter before holding the line in the fourth.

Trae Young has dealt with injuries recently but will likely suit up to face his longtime nemesis and play in a building where he has dominated, averaging 24.1 points, 8.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds over nine games against the Knicks at the World's Most Famous Arena over nine games. Ultimately, he finished with 22 points and 11 assists while shooting 8 for 22 on the last visit to the Garden. Jalen Johnson also had a solid game at the Garden, scoring 21 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 8 for 20. De'Andre Hunter scored 24 points off the bench to lead the Hawks, while also going 4 for 5 from beyond the arc,

The Hawks won that game despite not shooting the ball well. Overall, they shot 41.3 percent from the floor, including 29 percent from the triples, while also hitting just 56 percent of their chances from the free-throw line. But they held the Knicks to 43 percent from the floor, including 26.2 percent from the three-point line. Winning the board battle (for the second time) 58-49, including 22 offensive boards, also helped them conquer the Knicks. Additionally, the Hawks also blocked seven shots and had five steals.

The Hawks will cover the spread if Young continues to produce results as he always does at the Garden, and the rest of the startling lineup can hit their shots. Then, they must again win the board battle and not let the Knicks burn them at the charity stripe.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Karl-Anthony Towns did not play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Significantly, it proved to be a big loss, as the Knicks fell 116-99 to the Wolves. Some believe the Knicks give their starters too many minutes, resulting in these injuries. Regardless, the loss of Town was obvious, and the Knicks must prepare themselves if he has to miss this game.

The Knicks have failed to beat the Hawks twice this season because they have collapsed at unfortunate parts of the game. While there was more balance in the first game, they could not figure it out in the second game. Furthermore, the Knicks have been sloppy with the basketball over the past two games.

Josh Hart was the leading scorer in their last battle with the Hawks, scoring 21 points while shooting 8 for 12 from the floor. Meanwhile, Towns had 19 points and 19 rebounds while shooting 7 for 15 from the field. Mikal Bridges added 19 points while shooting 9 for 17 from the hardwood. Likewise, Jalen Brunson had 14 points while shooting 5 for 15. The starters could not make up for an awful bench, as the second-stringers combined for just 14 points.

As previously mentioned, the Knicks lost the board battle in both games. This gave the Hawks extra chances they could not have otherwise gotten.

The Knicks will cover the spread if their shooting improves, and they can get production from their bench to avoid collapsing. Then, they must win the board battle.

Final Hawks-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Hawks are 18-23 against the spread, while the Knicks are 21-21-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Hawks are 10-12 against the spread on the road, while the Knicks are 10-10-1 against the odds at home. The Hawks are 13-9 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are 15-14-1 against the spread when facing the East.

Towns is still questionable, putting this game in doubt. Even if he does play, it is tough to see the Knicks not struggling again when facing Young and the Hawks, as they seem to love playing in the Garden.

Final Hawks-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks: +6 (-108)