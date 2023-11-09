The 2023-24 NBA season has officially begun. Our NBA odds series continues with a Hawks-Magic prediction and pick.

The NBA season is officially underway and the third-week slate carries on with a Southeast Division matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic. Our NBA odds series continues with a Hawks-Magic prediction and pick.

After a massive four-game win streak, the Atlanta Hawks returned to Earth on Monday in Oklahoma City. The Thunder raced out to a lead in the first quarter and never looked back, as the Hawks did not hold the lead for a single second throughout the game. Although they lost, Dejounte Murray continued his red-hot start to begin the season. He finished the night with 29 points, six three-pointers, and six assists. Now, looking at a 4-3 record, the Hawks will try to get back in the win column with a home win over the Orlando Magic.

The Orlando Magic began the season racing out to their best start through six games since the 2020-21 season. At 4-2, they appeared primed to upset the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Unfortunately, Luka Doncic would not allow that to happen, and the Magic saw their two-game winning streak snapped. Paolo Banchero led their effort on Monday, putting together an impressive all-around performance. His 22 points, five rebounds, and six assists were just about the only highlight for the Magic in this one. As an underdog again, the Magic will try to upset the Hawks on the road to continue this impressive start.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Magic Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -3.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 231 (-112)

Under: 231 (108)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Magic

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

A surprise to no one, the Atlanta Hawks hold one of the most high-powered offenses in the league. Ever since Trae Young arrived in Atlanta, that has been the case for this team. Currently, the Hawks are averaging a remarkable 122.0 points per game, which ranks third in the league. Aiding this is that they have eight players averaging 10.7 or more points per game. This type of depth is incredible. The Hawks have been able to score in bunches because they can go out and get buckets no matter who they plug into their lineups. This type of depth and widespread point distribution will be critical against an injury-riddled Magic team. Orlando will be without Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, and potentially Markelle Fultz.

Most teams in the league do not have the luxury of possessing two former All-Stars in the backcourt. The Orlando Magic are one of those teams. This lack of production from guards has led to some consistent turnover troubles for the team. The Magic are tied for the seventh most turnovers per game, with an average of 15.9. Especially with Fultz on the injury report, these lapses will likely continue against the former NBA steals leader in 2022, Murray.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Orlando Magic have been so successful this season because they have outhustled every opponent they have encountered. This season, the Magic rank in the top ten per-game averages of loose balls recovered, charges drawn, and deflections. Head coach Jamahl Mosley has his guys embracing this new identity built around high-level intensity. One area specifically that will be needed against the Hawks is top-tier offensive rebounding. Orlando is averaging the eighth most offensive rebounds per game. With a big-man core of Banchero, Moritz Wagner, Goga Bitadze, and more, the Magic will most certainly outwork the Hawks on the glass.

Another aspect of the game this hustle has led the Magic to dominate in is steals. Their consistent active hands have been a nightmare for opposing offenses. Led by Jalen Suggs, who is averaging a career-high 1.7 steals per game, he is on the floor playing like it is Game 7 night after night. This tends to be the case when a player is in a contract year, but Suggs's leadership on the defensive end has the Magic averaging the second most steals per game in the league with 9.4. Even though the Hawks have the superior backcourt, they will be rattled by Suggs and company.

Final Hawks-Magic Prediction & Pick

Both teams enter this game searching for a win after having their win streaks snapped. The first game between these rivals will be hard-fought as both teams are tied for first place in the Southeast division. The Magic have been a lot more consistent this season and showcase winning hustle and attitude night in and night out. Typically, the team that wins on grit in the NBA will win most games. However, I will be going with the Hawks in this one. The backcourt differential between these teams is just too steep to overlook. Look for Murray to continue his impressive run of games and for Young to drop yet another Double-Double on an injury-riddled Magic lineup. I'll lay the points with the Hawks in this one.

Final Hawks-Magic Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -3.5 (-110)