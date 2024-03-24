Lincoln University of Missouri president John Mosely has been reinstated after a third-party investigation found no claims of bullying, per a letter released by the institution via the Board of Curators, the organization in charge of choosing and enforcing disciplinary actions on the president.
Please click this link to view an open letter from the Lincoln University of Missouri Board of Curators on the conclusion of the independent investigation. https://t.co/6aKyxrFRBj
Attorneys from Lewis Rice LLC, led by governing board member and former HBCU board president Ron Norwood, thoroughly examined numerous documents, including email exchanges, text messages, internal university policies, and memos. They also conducted extensive interviews with 24 Lincoln University employees over two weeks. The investigation focused on leadership meetings, relationships with university officials, and was presented to the Board of Curators on March 8. The final report, along with supporting documents, was submitted on March 14.
“During this exhaustive, independent investigation, no evidence was found that Dr. Moseley bullied Dr. Candia-Bailey,” the statement read. “University leaders – and President Moseley himself – all confirmed that his communication style can be described as direct. But none of the witnesses interpreted his style of communication as bullying – and all stated that they had never personally felt bullied by President Moseley. Lewis Rice's investigators also reviewed thousands of emails – as well as text messages from President Moseley – to ascertain whether any might constitute bullying, concluding that they did not find any correspondence sent by President Moseley that they would consider to be bullying. Based on this report, we are confident that President Moseley has not, and does not, engage in bullying or harassment of Lincoln University employees.”
The investigation came as protests arose following the tragic passing of Lincoln alumna and Vice President of Student Affairs Antoinette ‘Bonnie’ Candia-Bailey. Bailey died by suicide in January. Before her death, Bailey sent an email to members of the on-campus community at 6:15 AM CST on Monday detailing mistreatment by Moseley and an alleged toxic work environment. According to News Observer writer Ryan Pivoney, Bailey described Moseley as “a bully with a callous and evil soul who shared and joked about her mental health”.
Candia-Bailey started her role at Lincoln University in May 2023. However, on Jan. 3, she was issued a termination notice citing reasons for termination. These included allegations of insubordination for allowing an ineligible student to work, enabling ineligible students to get discounted housing rates, and not complying with confidentiality rules in a grievance case filed by two of her subordinates.
In her letter to Mosely, she detailed her feelings following a meeting that the two had.
“I couldn't even finish the meeting because you didn't hear me. I left in tears. You intentionally harassed and bullied me and got satisfaction from sitting back to determine how you would ensure I failed as an employee and proud alumna.”
Students at Lincoln University of Missouri were close to Bailey calling her the voice of the institution. In quotes obtained by the News Tribune, students spoke glowingly of Bailey and her work at the institution.
Senior Daenisha Dudley said, “She definitely was somebody who related to us, who listened to us,” senior Daenisha Dudley said. “It was just like an open-door policy. She fought for us, she really did, and she was shut down each and every time.”
Protests erupted on campus by students and alumni, demanding Mosely's resignation. Lincoln University National Alumni Association, President Sherman Bonds sent a letter to the Board of Curators expressing concern for the health of the university.
“I find myself in a state of hopelessness and appeal to you and the Board of Curators to find a resolution that restores peace and healing. The university's institutional care has been breached, and the present administration is becoming a liability to the institution's mission and health,” he said in the letter.
Lincoln University's Board of Curators revealed intentions to hire a third-party expert for a comprehensive review of personnel issues and compliance concerns raised recently about the University's policies and procedures.
Moseley became the 21st president of the institution after acting as interim president for 8 months. He began his tenure at the institution in 2014, having previously held positions as athletic director and head men’s basketball coach.
He commented on the findings of the investigation in a statement released Thursday, saying, “There is not a lot I can say about the independent report and its findings, but I am grateful to the Board of Curators for their faith in me and their vote of confidence. The Board advised me of the report’s findings a week ago, and I’ve had time to reflect and to discuss my future and that of the University with my family and members of the Lincoln University community. I care deeply for this University, its mission, our students, staff and faculty and I look forward to returning from administrative leave to resume my duties as President.”