After headlining the ballot of the College Football Hall of Fame last summer, Michael Strahan is officially set to be inducted. The Hall of Fame released their well-anticipated class of 2025 on Wednesday afternoon and featured standout collegiate stars alongside Strahan such as new Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick.

Strahan made his mark in football as a standout player for the Texas Southern Tigers. His dominance on defense was undeniable, consistently disrupting offenses and forcing double-teams to contain his intensity.

Strahan quickly amassed awards and recognition, setting the school’s single-season sack record with 19 and a career record of 41.5 sacks. His exceptional skill earned him multiple honors, including being named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year twice and Division I-AA (now FCS) Defensive Player of the Year.

Strahan transitioned seamlessly from college football to the NFL, where he won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. He finished his NFL career with 854 tackles, 141.5 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, and 15 fumble recoveries. He ended his career being a key piece of the iconic upset victory over Tom Brady's New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII,

Since retiring, Strahan has become a media star. He is a featured personality on Fox NFL Kickoff and ABC's Good Morning America. He is also active within the Texas Southern community, even sitting on a search committee alongside Matthew Knowles for the next president of the institution in January 2024.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted on December 9, 2025, during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. This fall, the inductees will be honored at their respective colleges through NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments. Their achievements will be permanently celebrated at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Each inductee will also receive a custom ring designed by Jostens, the official NFF ring supplier.