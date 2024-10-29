Yeah Glo! Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla is set to perform at the Honda Battle of Bands in 2025. The Honda Battle of the Battles is the top showcase for HBCU bands in the country. For the first time in 19 years, the Honda Battle of Battles Invitational Showcase will be held on the west coast.

GloRilla has become a favorite on HBCU campuses across the country with hit songs like ‘TGIF,’ ‘Yeah Glo! ’ and ‘HOLLON.’ She has headlined several HBCU homecoming concerts this fall, including Virginia State University, Jackson State University, Norfolk State University, and Alabama A&M University. GloRilla recently released her debut album, ‘GLORIOUS,’ which earned her the highest earning week for a female rapper in 2024. Howard graduate and actor Nick Cannon will serve as host.

“I can’t wait to turn up the energy at the 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands Invitational Showcase with these dope HBCU marching bands,” said GloRilla. “This event is gonna be straight fire, showcasing the beauty and brilliance of Black culture.”

There will be performances from these six HBCU marching bands:

Alabama A&M University—Marching Maroon & White

Alabama State University—Mighty Marching Hornets

Hampton University—The Marching Force

North Carolina A&T State University—Blue and Gold Marching Machine

Southern University—Human Jukebox

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff—Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South

“We know GloRilla will bring to the Honda Battle of the Bands stage the kind of dynamic and entertaining performance our fans have come to expect from musical guests at the nation’s premier showcase for HBCU marching bands,” said Jasmine Cockfield, Honda Battle of the Bands project lead, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “With the incredible band performances, Nick Cannon hosting, and GloRilla as the grand finale, Honda Battle of the Bands 2025 will be a show for the ages.”

Honda has contributed more than $14 million in funding through the Battle of the Bands and the Campus All-Star Challenge to support HBCU academic initiatives and facility upgrades, influencing the lives of nearly 300,000 students.

The Honda Battle of the Bands will take place February 1, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.