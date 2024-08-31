The Morgan State University community is saddened by the loss of Olympian George Rhoden. Rhoden was an alumnus of Morgan State who passed away on August 24, 2024, at age 97. He attended Morgan State from 1950–52, where he became a track and field legend.

Rhoden was born in Kingston, Jamaica, on December 13, 1926. He later moved to San Francisco, California; it was there that he became one of the greatest sprinters of the 1940s. Rhoden competed in the 1948 London Olympics. He participated in the 100m and 400m events but did not bring home a medal. Rhoden continued to grow in the area of track & field. In August 1950, he beat the world record in the 400m with a time of 45.8 while competing in Eskilstuna, Sweden. His success in the 400m was later solidified by his accomplishments in the AAU championships from 1949 to 1951. During his time at Morgan State, Rhoden won two NCAA championship titles in the 200m and 400m races.

During the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki, Finland, Rhoden competed for Jamaica and won two medals: one in the 800-meter race and one in the 400-meter event. He also participated in the 4×400-meter winning team. Labeled as a national hero, he became the first Jamaican to win a gold medal in track and field at the Olympics.

His death signifies the end of an era for Jamaican athletics, as he was the only survivor of that illustrious 1952 relay squad that included Les Laing, Arthur Wint, Herb McKenley, and Rhoden. One of the main pillars of Jamaica’s illustrious sporting history will be Rhoden’s contributions to the game, both on and off the track.

Rhoden was a committed teacher and mentor in addition to being a track and field legend. At Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia, he coached track and field and taught physical education. He was a member of the International Olympic Committee in addition to holding the position of president of the Jamaican Amateur Athletic Association.

George Rhoden left behind a legacy of tenacity, brilliance, and patriotism. His accomplishments established a bar of excellence that now serves as motivation for upcoming generations of Jamaican athletes.