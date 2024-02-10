From 1976 to 1980, we spotlight the HBCU Players who were selected in the National Football League Draft. Among them, Jackie Slater stood out as an exceptional player.

HBCU football players continued to be drafted into the NFL as the 1970s rolled on. Multiple teams started to select HBCU players, even spending first-round capital on select players that they believed would be game changers. 1976 saw Jackie Slater enter the league after dominating in the SWAC alongside Walter Payton and Robert Brazile on the 1975 Jackson State team. Eddie G. Robinson and the Grambling Tigers continued to produce NFL-ready players

We are continuing our examination of NFL draft selections from 1976-1980, focusing on players from HBCUs. It is important to note that some of the players on this list attended Bishop College, an HBCU located in Marshall, Texas, which unfortunately closed in 1988. Additionally, Matthew Teague was chosen by the Atlanta Falcons in the 7th round of the Supplemental Draft. He ultimately played for the Falcons after his original selection by the Dallas Cowboys was invalidated due to a college eligibility issue.

1976

1976: James Hunter, Grambling St., DB (Detroit Lions, Round 1, Pick 10) 1976: Charles Philyaw, Texas Southern, DE (Oakland Raiders, Round 2, Pick 34) 1976: Loaird McCreary, Tennessee St., TE (Miami Dolphins, Round 2, Pick 49) 1976: Sammy White, Grambling St., WR (Minnesota Vikings, Round 2, Pick 54) 1976: Larry Dorsey, Tennessee St., WR (San Diego Chargers, Round 3, Pick 64) 1976: Jackie Slater, Jackson St., T (Los Angeles Rams, Round 3, Pick 86) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1976: Ernest Pough, Texas Southern, WR (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 3, Pick 88) 1976: Melvin Mitchell, Tennessee St., G (Miami Dolphins, Round 4, Pick 98) 1976: Mike St. Clair, Grambling St., DE (Cleveland Browns, Round 4, Pick 99) 1976: Harry Carson, South Carolina St., LB (New York Giants, Round 4, Pick 105) 1976: Ron Singleton, Grambling St., T (San Diego Chargers, Round 4, Pick 113) 1976: Andy Bolton, Fisk, RB (Seattle Seahawks, Round 4, Pick 123) 1976: Willie Lee, Bethune-Cookman, DT (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 5, Pick 137) 1976: Tony Leonard, Virginia Union, DB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 5, Pick 140) 1976: Dwight Scales, Grambling St., WR (Los Angeles Rams, Round 5, Pick 155) 1976: Robert Pennywell, Grambling St., LB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 6, Pick 168) 1976: Parnell Dickinson, Mississippi Valley State, QB (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 7, Pick 183) 1976: Carl Hairston, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, DE (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 7, Pick 191) 1976: John Owens, Tennessee St., DE (Miami Dolphins, Round 7, Pick 200) 1976: Perry Brooks, Southern, DT (New England Patriots, Round 7, Pick 202) 1976: Bobby Simon, Grambling St., T (Houston Oilers, Round 8, Pick 229) 1976: Isaac Hagins, Southern, WR (Minnesota Timberwolves, Round 9, Pick 262) 1976: Ricky Feacher, Mississippi Valley State, WR (New England Patriots, Round 10, Pick 270) 1976: Art Gilliam, Grambling St., DE (Denver Broncos, Round 10, Pick 278) 1976: Tim Baylor, Morgan State, DB (Baltimore Colts, Round 10, Pick 283) 1976: Randy Walker, Bethune-Cookman, RB (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 10, Pick 285) 1976: Lawrence Pillers, Alcorn, DE (New York Jets, Round 11, Pick 296) 1976: Curtis Leak, Johnson C. Smith, WR (Green Bay Packers, Round 11, Pick 301) 1976: Melvin Morgan, Mississippi Valley State, DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 11, Pick 314) 1976: George Ragsdale, North Carolina A&T, RB (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 12, Pick 321) 1976: Joe Lowery, Jackson St., RB (Buffalo Bills, Round 12, Pick 336) 1976: Herman Harris, Mississippi Valley State, DB (San Diego Chargers, Round 12, Pick 337) 1976: Walter Tullis, Delaware State, WR (Washington Redskins, Round 12, Pick 342) 1976: Melvin Shy, Tennessee St., DB (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 14, Pick 385) 1976: Johnny Miller, Livingstone, G (San Francisco 49ers, Round 14, Pick 389) 1976: Leonard Elston, Kentucky State, WR (Detroit Lions, Round 14, Pick 391) 1976: Greg Coleman, Florida A&M, P (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 14, Pick 398) 1976: Bernard Coleman, Bethune-Cookman, WR (New England Patriots, Round 15, Pick 409) 1976: Arnold Robinson, Bethune-Cookman, LB (Buffalo Bills, Round 15, Pick 421) 1976: Bobby Byars, Cheyney University, DB (Houston Oilers, Round 15, Pick 422) 1976: John Monroe, Bluefield, RB (Washington Redskins, Round 15, Pick 426) 1976: Clifford Brown, Tuskegee, DT (New England Patriots, Round 16, Pick 436) 1976: James Godwin, New York Jets, RB (New York Jets, Round 16, Pick 437) 1976: Claude Johnson, Florida A&M, LB (Houston Oilers, Round 16, Pick 452) 1976: Cecil Beaird, Fisk, WR (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 16, Pick 453)

1977

1977: Ezra Johnson, Morris Brown, DE (Green Bay Packers, Round 1, Pick 28) 1977: Jimmie Giles, Alcorn, TE (Houston Oilers, Round 3, Pick 70) 1977: Tony Samuels, Bethune-Cookman, TE (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 4, Pick 94) 1977: Darius Helton, North Carolina Central, G (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 4, Pick 95) 1977: Warren Anderson, West Virginia State, WR (Houston Oilers, Round 4, Pick 98) 1977: Oliver Davis, Tennessee St., DB (Cleveland Browns, Round 4, Pick 102) 1977: Mickey Sims, South Carolina St., DT (Cleveland Browns, Round 4, Pick 110) 1977: Nate Simpson, Tennessee St., RB (Green Bay Packers, Round 5, Pick 122) 1977: Kevin Russell, Tennessee St., DB (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 6, Pick 145) 1977: Larry Barnes, Tennessee St., RB (San Diego Chargers, Round 6, Pick 151) 1977: Charlie White, Bethune-Cookman, RB (New York Jets, Round 7, Pick 168) 1977: Louis Breeden, North Carolina Central, DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 7, Pick 187) 1977: Ken Smith, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, WR (New England Patriots, Round 7, Pick 192) 1977: Derrick Glanton, Bishop College, DE (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 9, Pick 226) 1977: Ken Mullens, Florida A&M, DE (New York Giants, Round 9, Pick 228) 1977: Johnny Jackson, Southern, NT (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 9, Pick 243) 1977: Alex Percival, Morehouse, DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 11, Pick 277) 1977: Nate Jackson, Tennessee St., RB (Buffalo Bills, Round 11, Pick 282) 1977: Charles Romes, North Carolina Central, DB (Buffalo Bills, Round 12, Pick 309) 1977: Oakley Dalton, Jackson St., DT (New Orleans Saints, Round 12, Pick 315) 1977: Terry Anderson, Bethune-Cookman, WR (Miami Dolphins, Round 12, Pick 321) 1977: Terry Irvin, Jackson St., DB (Chicago Bears, Round 12, Pick 322)

1978

1978: Doug Williams, Grambling St., QB (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 1, Pick 17) 1978: Sylvester Hicks, Tennessee St., DE (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 2, Pick 29) 1978: Stan Johnson, Tennessee St., NT (Los Angeles, Round 2, Pick 46) 1978: Rickey Anderson, South Carolina St., RB (San Diego Chargers, Round 3, Pick 71) 1978: Carlos Pennywell, Grambling St., WR (New England Patriots, Round 3, Pick 77) 1978: Danny Johnson, Tennessee St., LB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 4, Pick 85) 1978: Dwight Wheeler, Tennessee St., T (New England Patriots, Round 4, Pick 102) 1978: Homer Elias, Tennessee St., G (Detroit Lions, Round 4, Pick 107) 1978: Louis Bullard, Jackson St., T (Seattle Seahawks, Round 5, Pick 19) 1978: Jerrold McRae, Tennessee St., WR (Kansas CIty Chiefs, Round 5, Pick 112) 1978: Robert Woods, Grambling St., WR (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 5, Pick 134) 1978: Rodney Parker, Tennessee St., WR (Atlanta Falcons, Round 6, Pick 152) 1978: Conrad Rucker, Southern, TE (Houston Oilers, Round 6, Pick 154) 1978: Joe Branson, Livingstone, DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 7, Pick 182) 1978: Reggie Doss, Hampton, DE (Los Angeles Rams, Round 7, Pick 189) 1978: Earl Inmon, Bethune-Cookman, LB (Oakland Raiders, Round 7, Pick 192) 1978: Jeff Grady, Florida A&M, LB (New York Giants, Round 8, Pick 201) 1978: Franky Smith, Alabama A&M, T (Denver Broncos, Round 8, Pick 221) 1978: Herman Redden, Howard, DB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 9, Pick 229) 1978: Charles Williams, Jackson St., DB (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 9, Pick 230) 1978: Henry Bradley, Alcorn, NT (San Diego Chargers, Round 9, Pick 237) 1978: Earl Bryant, Jackson St., DE (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 10, Pick 251) 1978: Ricky Patton, Jackson St., RB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 10, Pick 257) 1978: Nathan Besaint, Southern, DT (New Orleans Saints, Round 11, Pick 283) 1978: Willie Thicklen, Alabama State, WR (Houston Oilers, Round 11, Pick 295) 1978: Larry Hardy, Jackson St., TE (New Orleans Saints, Round 12, Pick 309) 1978: Anthony Clay, South Carolina St., LB (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 12, Pick 319)

1979

1979: Bruce Radford, Grambling St., NT (Denver Broncos, Round 3, Pick 77) 1979: Ken Johnson, Knoxville College, DE (Buffalo Bills, Round 4, Pick 83) 1979: Mike White, Albany State, Cincinnati Bengals DT (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 4, Pick 84) 1979: Charles Johnson, Grambling St., DB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 4, Pick 101) 1979: Curtis Anderson, Central State, DE (Dallas Cowboys, Round 5, Pick 128) 1979: Dwaine Board, North Carolina A&T, DE (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 5, Pick 137) 1979: Ricky Ray, Norfolk St., DB (New Orleans Saints, Round 6, Pick 146) 1979: Bill Murrell, Winston-Salem St., TE (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 6, Pick 157) 1979: Billy Diggs, Winston-Salem St., WR (Minnesota Vikings, Round 9, Pick 236) 1979: John Smith, Tennessee St., WR (Cleveland Browns, Round 10, Pick 261) 1979: Robert Hardy, Jackson St., DT (Seattle Seahawks, Round 10, Pick 267) 1979: Larry Willis, Alcorn, WR (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 10, Pick 268) 1979: Billy McBride, Tennessee St., DB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 11, Pick 276) 1979: Tony Hall, Knoxville College, WR (Washington Redskins, Round 11, Pick 300) 1979: Jesse Deramus, Tennessee St., DT (Los Angeles Rams, Round 11, Pick 301) 1979: Jeff Moore, Jackson St., RB (Seattle Seahawks, Round 12, Pick 319)

1980