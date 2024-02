From 1960-1969, we keep a record of the HBCU players who were drafted into the National Football League, which includes notable athletes like Deacon Jones.

In the 1960s, HBCUs produced several amazing NFL Draft prospects who went on to have legendary careers. The decade of NFL draftees featured greats such as Deacon Jones, Buck Buchanan, Bob Hayes, Leroy Kelly, Lem Barney, Willie Lanier, Rayfield Wright, Ken Houston, Claude Humphrey, Elvin Bethea, Art Shell, Charlie Joiner, and Ken Riley.

This Black History Month, we will go through each decade since 1950 to showcase the HBCU players that were drafted to the NFL, per a comprehensive list that was created on HBCU Pulse back in 2023 prior to Super Bowl 57. We continue from 1960-1969.

Note that in the listing of HBCU football players drafted, both on this and subsequent lists, the AFL (American Football League) and NFL (National Football League) merged on June 8, 1966. From 1967 to 1970, the two leagues had joint drafts. The merger became official in 1970, and the AFL became the AFC (American Football Conference).

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that some players on the list attended Bishop College, an HBCU located in Marshall, Texas, which unfortunately closed its doors in 1988.

1960

1960: Rodger Brown, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, DT (Detroit Lions, Round 4, Pick 42) 1960: Charlie Bivins, Morris Brown, RB (Chicago Bears, Round 7, Pick 79) 1960: Ernie Barnes, North Carolina Central, G (Baltimore Ravens, Round 10, Pick 112) 1960: Paul Winslow, North Carolina Central, DB (Green Bay Packers, Round 13, Pick 149) 1960: Jim Varnado, Southern, FB (New York Giants, Round 13, Pick 156) 1960: Jim Sorey, Texas Southern, T (Chicago Bears, Round 14, Pick 165) 1960: Jim Lee Hunt, Prairie View A&M, DT (Chicago Cardinals, Round 16, Pick 181) 1960: Bo Farrington, Prairie View A&M, SE (Chicago Bears, Round 16, Pick 187) 1960: Carl Robinson, South Carolina St., T (San Francisco 49ers, Round 18, Pick 214) 1960: Tom Day, North Carolina A&T, G (Chicago Cardinals, Round 20, Pick 229)

1961

1961: Ernie Ladd, Grambling St., DT (Chicago Bears, Round 4, Pick 48) 1961: Preston Powell, Grambling St., FB (Cleveland Browns, Round 7, Pick 48) 1961: Lewis Johnson, Florida A&M, B (Green Bay Packers, Round 7, Pick 96) 1961: Preston Powell, Grambling St., FB (Cleveland Browns, Round 7, Pick 97) 1961: George Balthazar, Tennessee St., T (PIT, Round 8, Pick 103) 1961: Glen Knight, Shaw, E (New York Giants, Round 10, Pick 137) 1961: Elijah Pitts, Philander Smith, RB (Green Bay Packers, Round 13, Pick 180) 1961: Deacon Jones, Mississippi Valley State, DE (Los Angeles Rams, Round 14, Pick 186) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1961: Gene White, Florida A&M, HB (New York Giants, Round 14, Pick 193) 1961: Ernie Ladd, Grambling St., DT (SDG, Round 15, Pick 119) 1961: Jake Bradley, Florida A&M, T (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 16, Pick 218) 1961: Rossie Barfield, North Carolina Central, E (Chicago Bears, Round 17, Pick 229) 1961: Jim Brewington, North Carolina Central, T (Green Bay Packers, Round 17, Pick 236) 1961: Lewis Johnson, Florida A&M, B (Houston Oilers, Round 20, Pick 159)

1962

1962: Chuck Hinton, North Carolina Central, DT (Cleveland Browns, Round 2, Pick 17) 1962: Kelton Winston, Wiley, DB (Chicago Bears, Round 9, Pick 119) 1962: Don Smith, Langston, RB (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 19, Pick 258) 1962: Curtis Miranda, Florida A&M, C (New York Giants, Round 5, Pick 59) 1962: Donnie Davis, Southern, WR (Dallas Cowboys, Round 6, Pick 74) 1962: Jerry Robinson, Grambling State, FL (Chicago Bears, Round 11, Pick 147) 1962: Clifton McNeil, Grambling State, WR (Cleveland Browns, Round 11, Pick 151) 1962: Charles Holmes, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, FB (Baltimore Colts, Round 13, Pick 177) 1962: Frank Gardner, North Carolina Central, T (Cleveland Browns, Round 13, Pick 179) 1962: Vern Hatch, North Carolina Central, E (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 15, Pick 201) 1962: Joe Taylor, North Carolina A&T, DB (New York Giants, Round 15, Pick 209) 1962: Nat Tucker, Florida A&M, B (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 17, Pick 229) 1962: Homer Jones, Texas Southern, SE (New York Giants, Round 20, Pick 192)

1963

1963: Bob Paremore, Florida A&M, HB (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 6, Pick 73) 1963: Willie Richardson, Jackson St., FL (Baltimore Colts, Round 7, Pick 89) 1963: Bob Taylor, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, DE (New York Giants, Round 9, Pick 125) 1963: Winston Hill, Texas Southern, T (Baltimore Colts, Round 11, Pick 145) 1963: James Tullis, Florida A&M, DB (Chicago Bears, Round 11, Pick 150) 1963: Hewritt Dixon, Florida A&M, RB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 11, Pick 151) 1963: Roy Curry, Jackson St., WR (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 12, Pick 164) 1963: Robert Dickerson, Bethune-Cookman, E (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 14, Pick 192) 1963: Gordon Banks, Fisk, RB (Chicago Bears, Round 14, Pick 193) 1963: Lane Howell, Grambling St., T (New York Giants, Round 15, Pick 209) 1963: Bob McAdams, North Carolina Central, DT (New York Giants, Round 17, Pick 237) 1963: Luther Woodruff, North Carolina A&T, T (Baltimore Colts, Round 18, Pick 243) 1963: Al Greer, Jackson St., E (Detroit Lions, Round 18, Pick 251) 1963: Lucien Reeberg, Hampton, T (Detroit Lions, Round 19, Pick 264) 1963: Buck Buchanan, Grambling, DT (New York Giants, Round 19, Pick 265) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1963: Homer Jones, Texas Southern, SE (New York Giants, Round 20, Pick 278)

1964

1964: Ben McGee, Jackson St., DE (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 4, Pick 51) 1964: Al Denson, Florida A&M, FL (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 6, Pick 72) 1964: Bob Hayes, Florida A&M, SE (Dallas Cowboys, Round 7, Pick 88) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowl) 1964: Roger Anderson, Virginia Union, DT (New York Giants, Round 7, Pick 96) 1964: Bobby Currington, North Carolina Central, HB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 8, Pick 107) 1964: Leroy Kelly, Morgan State, RB (Cleveland Brown, Round 8, Pick 110) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowl) 1964: Warren Wells, Texas Southern, SE (Detroit Lions, Round 12, Pick 160) 1964: Ed Mitchell, Southern, G (Cleveland Browns, Round 12, Pick 166) 1964: Robert Brown, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, DT (San Francisco 49ers, Round 13, Pick 169) 1964: Jim Griffin, Grambling St., DE (San Francisco 49ers, Round 15, Pick 197) 1964: Cornell Gordon, North Carolina A&T, DB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 16, Pick 211) 1964: Carleton Oats, Florida A&M, DT (Minnesota Vikings, Round 16, Pick 215) 1964: Sid Williams, Southern, LB (Cleveland Browns, Round 16, Pick 222) 1964: Izzy Lang, Tennessee St., RB (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 18, Pick 240) 1964: Carl Robinson, Prairie View A&M, T (Minnesota Vikings, Round 18, Pick 243) 1964: Alvin Haymond, Southern, DB (Baltimore Colts, Round 18, Pick 246) 1964: Bob Batts, Texas Southern, HB (Chicago Bears, Round 18, Pick 252) 1964: Oliver Dobbins, Morgan State, DB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 18, Pick 247) 1964: J.D. Garrett, Grambling St., HB (New York Giants, Round 18, Pick 249) 1964: John Baker, Norfolk St., DE (Green Bay Packers, Round 19, Pick 265)

1965

1965: Al Dotson, Grambling St., DT (Green Bay Packers, Round 2, Pick 24) 1965: Doug Goodwin, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore RB (Green Bay Packers, Round 5, Pick 66) 1965: Bobby Felts, Florida A&M, HB (Baltimore Colts, Round 6, Pick 71) 1965: Willie Williams, Grambling St., DB (New York Giants, Round 8, Pick 99) 1965: Mike Howell, Grambling St., DB (Cleveland Browns, Round 8, Pick 111) 1965: Rosey Davis, Tennessee St., DE (Baltimore Colts, Round 8, Pick 112) 1965: Ben Crenshaw, Jackson St., B (New York Giants, Round 10, Pick 127) 1965: George Harold, Allen, DB (Baltimore Ravens, Round 10, Pick 140) 1965: Jack Spinks, Alcorn, T (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 11, Pick 126) 1965: Frank Molden, Jackson St., DT (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 11, Pick 143) 1965: Frank Cornish, Grambling St., DT (Chicago Bears, Round 11, Pick 144) 1965: Jethro Pugh, Elizabeth City, DT (Dallas Cowboys, Round 11, Pick 145) 1965: Jim Kearney, Prairie View A&M, DB (Detroit Lions, Round 11, Pick 151) 1965: Larmar Richardson, Fisk, E (Baltimore Colts, Round 11, Pick 154) 1965: Gene Jeter, Texas Southern, LB (Green Bay Packers, Round 12, Pick 164) 1965: Dave Daniels, Florida A&M, DT (Chicago Bears, Round 13, Pick 172) 1965: James Butler, Edward Waters, RB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 14, Pick 186) 1965: Otis Taylor, Prairie View A&M, WR (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 15, Pick 203) 1965: Roy Hilton, Jackson St., DE (Baltimore Colts, Round 15, Pick 210) 1965: Frank Pitts, Southern, WR (Chicago Bears, Round 16, Pick 213) 1965: Robert Reed, Tennessee St., G (Washington Redskins, Round 16, Pick 217) 1965: John Smith, University Of Maryland At Eastern Shore, T (Detroit Lions, Round 16, Pick 221) 1965: Ray Johnson, Prairie View A&M, C (Baltimore Colts, Round 20, Pick 273)

1966

1966: Elijah Gibson, Bethune-Cookman, HB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 4, Pick 31) 1966: Ken Reaves, Norfolk St., DB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 4, Pick 49) 1966: Henry Dyer, Grambling St., RB (Los Angeles Rams, Round 4, Pick 50) 1966: Willie Walker, Tennessee St., WR (Detroit Lions, Round 4, Pick 59) 1966: Mel Phillips, North Carolina A&T, DB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 5, Pick 69) 1966: Jim Battle, Southern, T (Cleveland Browns, Round 6, Pick 90) 1966: Frank McRae, Tennessee St., DT (Chicago Bears , Round 6, Pick 92) 1966: Arthur Robinson, Florida A&M, E (Dallas Cowboys, Round 7, Pick 100) 1966: Johnnie Robinson, Tennessee St., DB (Detroit Lions, Round 7, Pick 103) 1966: Leroy Carter, Grambling St., FL (Cleveland Browns, Round 7, Pick 109) 1966: Charlie Bryant, Allen, RB (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 9, Pick 135) 1966: Ceasar Belser, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, DB (Washington Redskins, Round 10, Pick 145) 1966: Sam Montgomery, Southern, DE (Green Bay Packers, Round 10, Pick 154) 1966: Charley Washington, Grambling St., HB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 11, Pick 158) 1966: Jim Carter, Tennessee St., G (Baltimore Colts, Round 12, Pick 185) 1966: Lewis Turner, Norfolk St., HB (Dallas Cowboys, Round 14, Pick 206) 1966: Monroe Beard, Virginia Union, HB (Minnesota Vikings, Round 17, Pick 256) 1966: Taft Reed, Jackson St., DB (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 19, Pick 279) 1966: Andre White, Florida A&M, TE (Washington Redskins, Round 19, Pick 281) 1966: Ken Duke, Morgan State, RB (Baltimore Colts, Round 19, Pick 290) 1966: John Kelly, Florida A&M, T (Washington Redskins, Round 20, Pick 295) 1966: Goldie Sellers, Grambling St., DB (Chicago Bears, Round 20, Pick 302) 1966: Tom Carr, Morgan State, DT (Baltimore Colts, Round 20, Pick 305)

1967

1967: Willie Ellison, Texas Southern, RB (Los Angeles Rams, Round 2, Pick 33) 1967: Lem Barney, Jackson St., DB (Detroit Lions, Round 2, Pick 34) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1967: Roy Hopkins, Texas Southern, RB (Houston Oilers, Round 2, Pick 49) 1967: Willie Lanier, Morgan State, LB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 2, Pick 50) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1967: John Gilliam, South Carolina St., WR (New Orleans Saints, Round 2, Pick 52) 1967: Norman Davis, Grambling St., G (Baltimore Colts, Round 3, Pick 54) 1967: Bill Tucker, Tennessee St., RB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 3, Pick 65) 1967: Al Coleman, Tennessee St., DB (Minnesota Vikings, Round 4, Pick 87) 1967: Julian Gray, Grambling St., DB (New York Jets, Round 4, Pick 92) 1967: Charlie Stukes, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, DB (Baltimore Colts, Round 4, Pick 100) 1967: Louis Jackson, Grambling St., DB (New York Jets, Round 5, Pick 117) 1967: Willie Parker, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, DT (Houston Oilers, Round 5, Pick 118) 1967: Zeke Moore, Lincoln University of Missouri, DB (Houston Oilers, Round 5, Pick 127) 1967: John Douglas, Texas Southern, DB (New Orleans Rams, Round 5, Pick 133) 1967: Pete Barnes, Southern, LB (Houston Oilers, Round 6, Pick 136) 1967: Eugene Snipes, Elizabeth City, HB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 6, Pick 148) 1967: Bob Hughes, Jackson St., DE (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 6, Pick 153) 1967: Noland Smith, Tennessee St., WR (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 6, Pick 156) 1967: Rayfield Wright, Fort Valley State, T (Dallas Cowboys, Round 7, Pick 182) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1967: Walter Johnson, Tuskegee, DE (San Francisco 49ers, Round 8, Pick 198) 1967: Lee Anderson, Bishop College, T (Baltimore Colts, Round 8, Pick w0w) 1967: Cornelius Johnson, Virginia Union, G (Baltimore Colts, Round 8, Pick 204) 1967: Fred Freeman, Mississippi Valley State, T (New York Giants, Round 9, Pick 213) 1967: Ken Houston, Prairie View A&M, DB (Houston Oilers, Round 9, Pick 214) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1967: Bobby Moten, Bishop College, WR (Atlanta Falcons, Round 9, Pick 215) 1967: Ray Scott, Prairie View A&M, DE (New York Jets, Round 9, Pick 224) 1967: Ed Pope, Jackson St., DT (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 9, Pick 235) 1967: Raymond Brown, Alcorn, DB (New York Jets, Round 10, Pick 249) 1967: Leon Moore, Tennessee St., DB (Los Angeles Rams, Round 10, Pick 252) 1967: Richard Sligh, North Carolina Central, DT (Oakland Raiders, Round 10, Pick 253) 1967: Eugene Bowen, Tennessee St., HB (Dallas Mavericks, Round 10, Pick 260) 1967: Roosevelt Robertson, North Carolina Central, FL (New Orleans Saints, Round 10, Pick 263) 1967: John Walker, Jackson St., LB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 11, Pick 268) 1967: Earl Mayo, Morgan State, RB (Chicago Bears, Round 11, Pick 273) 1967: Leroy Mitchell, Texas Southern, DB (Boston Patriots, Round 11, Pick 283) 1967: Bernard Corbin, Alabama A&M, DB (New Orleans Saints, Round 11, Pick 288) 1967: James Hall, Tuskegee, LB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 12, Pick 301) 1967: Bob Bonner, Southern, DT (Buffalo Bills, Round 12, Pick 311) 1967: John Robinson, Tennessee St., FL (New Orleans Saints, Round 12, Pick 315) 1967: Howard Finley, Tennessee St., DB (Buffalo Bills, Round 13, Pick 318) 1967: Leon Carr, Prairie View A&M, DB (San Diego Chargers, Round 13, Pick 329) 1967: Linwood Simmons, Edward Waters, FB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 13, Pick 339) 1967: Cleveland Robinson, South Carolina St., DE (Detroit Lions, Round 14, Pick 349) 1967: Claudis James, Jackson St., WR (Green Bay Packers, Round 14, Pick 366) 1967: Don Smith, Florida A&M, G (Denver Broncos, Round 15, Pick 373) 1967: Bob Wade, Morgan State, DB (Baltimore Colts, Round 15, Pick 385) 1967: Leavie Davis, Edward Waters, DB (Dallas Cowboys, Round 15, Pick 390) 1967: Larry Chester, Allen, DB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 16, Pick 396) 1967: Gene Beard, Virginia Union, DB (Minnesota Vikings, Round 16, Pick 400) 1967: John Gibbs, South Carolina St., HB (San Diego Chargers, Round 17, Pick 433) 1967: Grover Smith, Fort Valley State, RB (Buffalo Bills, Round 17, Pick 441)

1968

1968: Claude Humphrey, Tennessee St., DE (Atlanta Falcons, Round 1, Pick 3) (Pro Bowler & Hall Of Famer) 1968: Eldridge Dickey, Tennessee St., WR (Oakland Raiders, Round 1, Pick 25) 1968: Carlton Dabney, Morgan State, DT (Atlanta Falcons, Round 2, Pick 29) 1968: Tom Funchess, Jackson St., T (Boston Patriots, Round 2, Pick 32) 1968: Bob Atkins, Grambling St., DB (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 2, Pick 42) 1968: Dave McDaniels, Mississippi Valley State, WR (Dallas Cowboys, Round 2, Pick 45) 1968: Major Hazelton, Florida A&M, DB (Chicago Bears, Round 3, Pick 57) 1968: Elvin Bethea, North Carolina A&T, DE (HOU, Round 3, Pick 77) (Pro Bowler, Hall Of Famer) 1968: Art Shell, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, T (Oakland Raiders, Round 3, Pick 80) (Pro Bowler, Hall Of Famer) 1968: R.C. Gamble, South Carolina St., RB (Boston Patriots, Round 4, Pick 88) 1968: Jim Duncan, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, DB (Baltimore Colts, Round 4, Picks 107) 1968: John Robinson, Tennessee St., FL (Green Bay Packers, Round 4, Pick 108) 1968: Al Beauchamp, Southern, LB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 5, Pick 138) 1968: Lee Johnson, Tennessee St., WR (San Francisco 49ers, Round 6, Pick 141) 1968: Bill Kendricks, Alabama A&M, DT (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 6, Pick 143) 1968: Jimmy Hines, Texas Southern, WR (Miami Dolphins, Round 6, Pick 146) 1968: Joe Wynns, South Carolina St., DB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 6, Pick 147) 1968: Willie Banks, Alcorn, G (Washington Redskins, Round 6, Pick 149) 1968: Nate James, Florida A&M, DB (Cleveland Browns, Round 6, Pick 152) 1968: Bill Belk, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, DE (San Francisco 49ers, Round 6, Pick 153) 1968: Essex Johnson, Grambling St., RB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 6, Pick 156) 1968: Elmo Maple, Southern, FL (Cincinnati Bengals , Round 6, Pick 158) 1968: Sidney Ellis, Jackson St., DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 6, Pick 160) 1968: Jim Johnson, South Carolina St., DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 6, Pick 165) 1968: Monk Williams, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, FL (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 6, Pick 163) 1968: Gene Howard, Langston, DB (New Orleans Saints, Round 7, Pick 175) 1968: Doug Chatman, Jackson St., DE (New York Giants, Round 7, Pick 180) 1968: Willie Holman, South Carolina St., DE (Chicago Bears, Round 7, Pick 181) 1968: Anthony Andrews, Hampton, RB (Baltimore Colts, Round 7, Pick 188) 1968: George Atkinson, Morris Brown, DB (Oakland Raiders, Round 7, Pick 190) 1968: Wes Bean, Grambling St., LB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 7, Pick 192) 1968: Daryl Johnson, Morgan State, DB (Boston Patriots, Round 8, Pick 197) 1968: Bob Taylor, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, RB (New York Jets, Round 8, Pick 200) 1968: Joe Williams, Florida A&M, FL (Los Angeles Rams, Round 8, Pick 215) 1968: Tommy Davis, Tennessee St., G (Baltimore Colts, Round 8, Pick 216) 1968: Sam Moore, Mississippi Valley State, T (Chicago Bears, Round 9, Pick 235) 1968: Grundy Harris, Southern, RB (San Diego Chargers, Round 9, Pick 237) 1968: John Eason, Florida A&M, WR (Oakland Raiders, Round 9, Pick 244) 1968: John Outlaw, Jackson St., DB (BOS, Round 10, Pick 249) 1968: Tommy Hart, Morris Brown, DE (San Francisco 49ers, Round 10, Pick 261) 1968: Alvin Mitchell, Morgan State, DB (Cleveland Browns, Round 10, Pick 267) 1968: Ed Tomlin, Hampton, RB (Baltimore Colts, Round 10, Pick 270) 1968: Cornelius Cooper, Prairie View A&M, T (Miami Dolphins, Round 11, Pick 280) 1968: Henry Davis, Grambling St., LB (New York Giants, Round 11, Pick 288) 1968: Bennie Blocker, South Carolina St., RB (New Orleans Saints, Round 11, Pick 276) 1968: Jim Holifield, Jackson St., DB (New York Giants, Round 12, Pick 314) 1968: Henry Johnson, Fisk, QB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 12, Pick 315) 1968: Jeff Queen, Morgan State, RB (San Diego Chargers, Round 12, Pick 317) 1968: Harold Jackson, Jackson St., WR (Los Angeles Rams, Round 12, Pick 323) 1968: James Jackson, Jackson St., T (Baltimore Colts, Round 12, Pick 324) 1968: Harold Jones, Grambling St., T (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 12, Pick 327) 1968: James Bivins, Texas Southern, LB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 13, Pick 328) 1968: Joe Polk, Livingstone, RB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 14, Pick 356) 1968: Don Evans, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, T (Minnesota Vikings, Round 14, Pick 360) 1968: Alex Moore, Norfolk St., RB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 14, Pick 369) 1968: Harvey Nairn, Southern, RB (New York Jets, Round 14, Pick 372) 1968: Edgar Whipps, Jackson St., RB (Cleveland Browns, Round 14, Pick 374) 1968: Robert Holmes, Southern, RB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 14, Pick 375) 1968: Cephus Jackson, Jackson St., DB (Los Angeles Rams, Round 14, Pick 377) 1968: Charles Mitchell, Alabama State, TE (Baltimore Ravens, Round 14, Pick 378) 1968: Harvey Palmore, Morgan State, G (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 15, Pick 382) 1968: Coger Coverson, Texas Southern, G (Washington Redskins, Round 15, Pick 392) 1968: Bob Wells, Johnson C. Smith, T (San Diego Chargers, Round 15, Pick 403) 1968: Monk Williams, Alcorn, DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 16, Pick 409) 1968: Willie Turner, Jackson St., RB (Washington Redskins, Round 16, Pick 419) 1968: Henry Still, Bethune-Cookman, DT (Miami Dolphins, Round 16, Pick 416) 1968: Dick Hines, Kentucky State, DT (Buffalo Bills, Round 17, Pick 443) 1968: Wesley Williams, Texas Southern, LB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 17, Pick 456) 1968: Billy Alsbrooks, North Carolina Central, DB (Houston Oilers, Round 17, Pick 457) 1968: Jimmy Smith, Jackson St., TE (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 17, Pick 462)

1969