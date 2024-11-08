Black college students across several states, including some HBCU students, have reported receiving anonymous text messages laced with racist references to slavery following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 Presidential Election on Tuesday. The messages followed a chilling script, with recipients being told they’d “been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation.”

HBCU students, including students at Fisk University, have received a variation of the text message. Fisk University released a statement about the messages received by students.

“We are aware of disturbing and offensive messages circulating on social media, appearing to target members of our community. These messages, which suggest threats of violence and intimidation, are deeply unsettling. However, we want to assure you that these are likely the work of an automated bot or malicious actors with no real intentions or credibility.

Please remain calm and trust that we are closely monitoring the situation. Our Campus Safety team is on high alert to ensure your safety.

Take care of yourselves and each other. If you encounter anything concerning, please contact Campus Safety immediately at (615) 329-8777.”

Per a quote obtained by WSMV, Fisk University alumnus and Tennessee State representative Justin Jones also responded to the text messages saying, “These text messages are an early and disturbing warning of what has been normalized and unleashed with the start of another Trump presidency. As Tennessee’s youngest Black lawmaker I condemn these messages and the targeting of Black students that draws painful parallels to political rhetoric we have heard this election season.

He continued, “As an alumni and educator at Fisk I am horrified that my students are experiencing this, but Fisk has stood the test of time against white vigilantism that has threatened to harm students since the school’s inception, and I know that students will not be intimidated by this hate speech. Our history has taught us what to do in moments such as this: stand together and keep pushing forward.”

The FBI released a statement confirming that they are investigating the incident, saying, “The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter. As always, we encourage members of the public to report threats of physical violence to local law enforcement authorities.”