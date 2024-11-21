LeMoyne-Owen College is embracing an exciting new chapter in its history. During the 2024 Homecoming Weekend, the college proudly revealed its first-ever mascot, Walker The Magician, in a lively celebration between the women’s and men’s basketball games on October 26. This milestone moment highlighted the institution’s legacy while setting the stage for its future.
This year’s Homecoming theme, “Not Like Us,” captured the essence of the college's individuality, resilience, and dedication to academic excellence. The name Walker The Magician pays tribute to Walker Avenue, the heart of LeMoyne's campus and a cornerstone of its identity as the fifth-oldest HBCU in the country. The mascot symbolizes the rich history and deep ties to the South Memphis community.
According to President Dr. Christopher B. Davis, the mascot represents more than school spirit it’s a signal of the college’s growth and renewed focus. “LeMoyne-Owen is often overlooked in conversations about HBCUs, but with a 15% increase in enrollment this year, we are on the cusp of a resurgence,” said Dr. Davis. “Walker the Magician symbolizes the magic and transformation happening within our institution, and with this mascot, we’re sending a message that LeMoyne-Owen is ready to lead. We are unlike any other.”
The 2024 Homecoming Weekend was a celebration of connection, drawing students, alumni, and local supporters together to honor the college’s accomplishments and its vision for the future. Walker The Magician’s debut added an extra layer of excitement to the festivities, reinforcing LeMoyne's commitment to creating lasting traditions and uplifting its legacy.