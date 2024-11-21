LeMoyne-Owen College is embracing an exciting new chapter in its history. During the 2024 Homecoming Weekend, the college proudly revealed its first-ever mascot, Walker The Magician, in a lively celebration between the women’s and men’s basketball games on October 26. This milestone moment highlighted the institution’s legacy while setting the stage for its future.

This year’s Homecoming theme, “Not Like Us,” captured the essence of the college's individuality, resilience, and dedication to academic excellence. The name Walker The Magician pays tribute to Walker Avenue, the heart of LeMoyne's campus and a cornerstone of its identity as the fifth-oldest HBCU in the country. The mascot symbolizes the rich history and deep ties to the South Memphis community.

According to President Dr. Christopher B. Davis, the mascot represents more than school spirit it’s a signal of the college’s growth and renewed focus. “LeMoyne-Owen is often overlooked in conversations about HBCUs, but with a 15% increase in enrollment this year, we are on the cusp of a resurgence,” said Dr. Davis. “Walker the Magician symbolizes the magic and transformation happening within our institution, and with this mascot, we’re sending a message that LeMoyne-Owen is ready to lead. We are unlike any other.”

Walker The Magician unites the campus, embodying the pride and power of HBCU culture. As a symbol of strength and possibility, the mascot promises to inspire both current students and alumni while fostering a sense of community that extends far beyond Memphis.

The 2024 Homecoming Weekend was a celebration of connection, drawing students, alumni, and local supporters together to honor the college’s accomplishments and its vision for the future. Walker The Magician’s debut added an extra layer of excitement to the festivities, reinforcing LeMoyne's commitment to creating lasting traditions and uplifting its legacy.

Northern Protestant missions established historically Black colleges during and after the Civil War, which merged in 1968 to form LeMoyne-Owen College, a private institution affiliated with the United Church of Christ. With recent developments like the debut of Walker The Magician, LeMoyne actively redefines its influence in education, cultural pride, and community leadership.