The Black College Football Hall of Fame has unveiled its new class of inductees, which includes several notable names. Among the faces of this class are Alabama State head football coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and NFL Network host Steve Wyche. Per a release by the organization, the full list of honorees includes:

Jimmy Smith (Jackson State)

Eddie Robinson, Jr. (Alabama State)

Nick Collins (Bethune-Cookman)

Tyrone Poole (Fort Valley State)

Coach Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M)

Steve Wyche (Howard)

Co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Doug Williams spoke about the latest class of inductees, saying, “What we have with the Class of 2026 is an incredible showcase of excellence, leadership, and impact that continues to come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. When the Black College Hall of Fame was established, its purpose was to elevate and recognize the past, present, and future of Black College Football. This class exemplifies that mission.”

Eddie Robinson Jr. is one of the higher-profile names on this list, as he's just come off a historic season for Alabama State. With Andrew Body under center, the Hornets went 10-2 and were only a game away from an appearance in the SWAC Championship and a potential Cricket Celebration Bowl appearance. But before he was patrolling the sidelines, he was a standout linebacker for Alabama State. He was a two-time All-SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time letterman. He also was a key contributor to the 1991 Black College National Championship team that beat North Carolina A&T in the Heritage Bowl.

Article Continues Below

After graduating from ASU in 1994, after being coached by Houston Markham, he went on to play in the NFL. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1994 with the 50th pick and went on to become a key member of their defensive unit. He played for eleven years and even represented the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Wyche is one of the most notable faces in NFL media. A 1989 Howard University graduate with a degree in journalism, he has served as a Senior NFL Media Analyst and Chief National Reporter for NFL Network since 2008. He has also made advocacy for HBCU football a passion, joining HBCU Go's broadcast team this season and serving as the play-by-play commentator for the HBCU Legacy Bowl, which airs annually in February on NFL Network.

Wyche and Robinson, along with the other honorees, will be inducted on June 6 in Atlanta, Georgia.