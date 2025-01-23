Michael Vick has spent the past month as Norfolk State's head coach, focusing on assembling his coaching staff and preparing to build a competitive team. But, in an interview on the I Am Athlete Daily podcast, Michael Vick was asked by host and former NFL star Brandon Marshall what his future ambitions are in the coaching arena.

“I see myself potentially going to a Power Five one day. You know, that's the goal. Anything I get myself involved in, I'm always going to look into the future where I can take it away. I can go, or where we can go because it's a team effort. I got to have a great staff around me in order to even make this halfway go,” Vick said.

He continued, “I'm just a piece of the puzzle just like everybody else and I appreciate that too because it alleviates a lot of the pressure I think my job is to coach hard Especially the quarterbacks which is like like they're gonna be my dogs. They're gonna be my guys my responsibility Take care of them and then figure out, you know, what else needs to be delegated and as I do that Just make sure we get the best players in the building possible [and] make sure I got the best coaches around them. That's going to coach them up and make sure they understand, you know, what's at stake and what's, you know, in the future form because everybody's playing for a future or trying to better their future.”

Later on in the interview, Vick said that he wants to leave Norfolk State better than he found it.

“That was one of the things I said when I took the job. I was like, ‘What's the end game? if I can leave this program in a better situation than when I found it then we did something right?'”

The path of leaving Norfolk State better than he found it would be Michael Vick leading the program to heights never seen before. He takes the helm program that has struggled since moving to the FCS in 1997. Since joining the MEAC that same year, the Spartans have only had five winning seasons. In 2016, the NCAA stripped Norfolk State of all its wins from 2009-2011, including the 2011 MEAC title, after the program failed to oversee its eligibility certification process properly.

As a result, Norfolk State has only enjoyed two winning seasons since 1997: 2007 under Pete Adrian (8-3) and 2021 under Dawson Odoms (6-5). In November, Odoms was relieved of his duties at Norfolk State following a 4-8 overall record and 2-3 record in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).