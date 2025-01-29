Shelomi Sanders is stepping into her own spotlight. The Alabama A&M guard and daughter of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders just landed a major NIL deal with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty. As the brand’s newest ambassador, Shelomi is taking her athletic career and social media influence to the next level.

She announced the partnership on Instagram with her 473,000 followers, posting, “Ready to start the New Year off strong in my @savagexfenty Running Hot romper and Supple Flex set #savagexambassador #FITTOBEYOU.” With her unique story and growing platform, Shelomi is proving she’s more than ready to make her mark.

This new partnership adds another layer to Shelomi’s growing NIL portfolio. Following in the footsteps of her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, who both have multi-million-dollar valuations, Shelomi is carving her own path in the world of endorsements.

What sets Shelomi apart is her story she is balancing life as a student-athlete, playing college basketball for an HBCU, and living with Type 1 diabetes. Her authenticity and relatability resonate with younger audiences, making her a natural fit for brands like Savage X Fenty.

Last year, Shelomi’s transfer to Alabama A&M marked a fresh start. After spending a season on Jackson State’s bench and following her dad and brothers to Colorado, she decided to return to the HBCU community. Alabama A&M’s women’s basketball head coach, Dawn Thornton, saw Shelomi’s potential and brought her to Huntsville.

Her decision is already paying off. Just last week, Coach Prime made a surprise visit to Alabama A&M to watch Shelomi and the Lady Bulldogs take on Alabama State. The team secured a 54-47 win, and Deion captured the moment on social media, writing, “Surprised my Babygirl @shelomisanders yesterday at Alabama A&M! It was epic and they won. The HBCU atmosphere was all that.”

As more student-athletes build their personal brands through NIL opportunities, Shelomi Sanders is showing how it’s done. Her partnership with Savage X Fenty is just the beginning of what could be a long list of collaborations. Whether she’s sharing her basketball journey, advocating for diabetes awareness, or rocking the latest Savage X Fenty set, Shelomi is making a name for herself in her own right.

With her dad cheering her on from the sidelines and Rihanna in her corner, Shelomi is proving that she’s not just part of the Sanders legacy but she’s building one of her own.