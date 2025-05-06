Virginia Tech has landed another former HBCU star who looks to make an immediate mark on the team's chances as a contender. The Hokies landed former Tigers standout Isaiah Spencer via the transfer portal, a move that surely will help fortify their wide receiver room.

Spencer was a standout player on a talented Jackson State team. Over two seasons, he appeared in 25 games, recording 59 receptions for 867 yards and five touchdowns. In the 2024 season, Spencer delivered an impressive performance with 35 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns, averaging nearly 19 yards per reception. Spencer also rose to the occasion in big moments, leading all receivers in the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl with three catches for 123 yards.

Virginia Tech faithful are surely excited to add a talent like Spencer from the HBCU ranks, especially after the success they gained from former North Carolina A&T star turned Virginia Tech standout and 2025 NFL Draftee Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten made headlines with his amazing NFL Combine performance, clocked 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash, the fastest time among all running backs at this year’s combine. His time marked the fourth-fastest for a running back in combine history, outpacing NFL stars Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley. Adding to his impressive showcase, Tuten notched a position-leading 40.5-inch vertical jump.

Tuten's success provides a great foundation for Spencer. After starting his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T, Tuten quickly made his mark on the Aggies. He started his career in 2021, becoming a triple threat as a rusher, receiver, and return specialist. His sophomore season saw him rush for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns, cementing his status as one of the best running backs in HBCU football and the Big South Conference.

Tuten then transferred to Virginia Tech in 2023 and continued his high levels of play. This season, he accumulated 1,159 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns, and a record-breaking 266-yard game against Boston College. Tuten ranked fourth in ACC rushing yards and tied for second in touchdowns. His skill led to him being selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the tenth pick by the Washington Commanders.

With Spencer's immense skills as a wide receiver, he could certainly follow Tuten's footsteps as a valuable player for Virginia Tech and a possible NFL draft pick if he continues his stellar play at the FBS level.