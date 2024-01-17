The Gilded Age needs the gays' help.

HBO and Max Content Chair and CEO Casey Bloys had a good night after the Emmy Ceremony, Deadline reported.

That's because HBO/Max had 31 wins across 11 series out of the networks and platforms with contenders at the awards show.

“Especially, I will say after the year this entire industry has gone through, it was nice to be back and celebrating artists and giving out awards. So it was a good night,” Bloys said.

The HBO/Max chief was referring to why the Emmys, traditionally held in September, moved the ceremony to January due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year. The strikes paused production as well as promotional activities for Hollywood for more than half of 2023.

Most of HBO's wins at the recently concluded Emmy Awards were in drama. The network swept the major categories at both the main broadcast as well as the Creative Emmys. Eight awards went to the network's newest show in the group The Last of Us, six awards went to Succession's final season and five for The White Lotus' second season which moved from the limited series category.

However, he has one show for which he wants attention (and maybe awards?): The Gilded Age.

“I need Gay Twitter to come out and support Gilded Age,” he said.

The Julian Fellowes costume drama has developed quite a devoted following among queer people. It recently received its first major nomination, the SAG Award Drama Ensemble, for the show's second season. This is the one that is in contention for the 2024 Emmys next year. The Carrie Coon-led series almost face a cancellation last year.

However, with the second season showing solid performance in viewership, the series was renewed for season three. Filming will start in June or July.

The Gilded Age premiered in January 22 originally for NBC but moved to HBO, announced in May 2019. The story follows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) about the enter New York City's social scene in the 1880s. She was sent to live with her two estranged aunts, Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Forte (Cynthia Nixon), and gets drawn into the rivalry between the new money Russells, Bertha (Coon) and George (Morgan Spector) and the old money Van Rhijns.

The series has been on the receiving end of mostly positive reviews, particularly the costumes as well as the lead cast's performances. The show as renewed for a third season just last month. Coon will also be joining one of HBO's most-gilded properties, The White Lotus, for its third season.

The Gilded Age isn't the only show Bloys has his eyes on when it comes to awards season. This year the network has the the fourth True Detective installment Night Country starring Jodie Foster, and Kate Winslet and Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming shows The Regime and The Sympathizer, respectively.

“We've done a lot of really, really great and cool shows I'm excited about,” Bloys stated.