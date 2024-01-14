The Miami Heat visit the Brooklyn Nets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Miami Heat travel up the east coast to take the Brooklyn Nets Monday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we give you a Heat-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Heat are coming off a game at home against the Charlotte Hornets Sunday night. Miami has played the Nets three times this season, and they are 1-2 in those three games. Against the Nets, Tyler Herro has only played one game, but he put up 30 points. Jimmy Butler has scored 56 points in two games against the Nets while Bam Adebayo has scored 41 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in two games. As a team, the Heat are scoring 108.0 points per game against the Nets this season.

The Nets are 16-22 this season, and they are coming off a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris on Thursday. Brooklyn has lost four of their last five games, and they have really been struggling. In three games against the Heat this season, the Nets have scored 112.0 points per game. Mikal Bridges has put up 22.7 points per game in the three games. The scoring, besides Bridges, has been pretty spread out. Brooklyn will need to play well if they want to win a seasons series.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Nets Odds

Miami Heat: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Brooklyn Nets: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat do one thing really well as a team and that is defend. This has been their identity for quite some time now, especially with Jimmy Butler on the team. This year the Heat are sixth in scoring defense, holding their opponents to just 111.6 points per game. Miami has held opponents under 110 points 17 times this season. They have allowed less than 120 points in 31 of their 38 games this season. In those 31 games, the Heat are 21-10. If the Heat can lock in on defense, they will cover the spread.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets are a team that gets very streaky. Cam Thomas is one of those scorers that can go for 40 points, or he will go 1-15 from the field. That is just how it is. However, the real leader is Mikal Bridgers. When he scores 20+ points in a game, the Nets are 13-9 this season. That is 13 of their 16 wins, and Bridges has played in every game this year. He is the player the Nets to get going. He has hit that mark in every game against the Heat this season. If Bridges can have a good game, the Nets will win a season series.

Final Heat-Nets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. Both teams know each other well, and there is a possibility the Heat have some injuries to work through. With the Heat being on the second night of a back-to-back, they are going to have some tired legs. Especially with them having to travel right after the game Sunday. Because of this, I like the Nets to cover the spread. They are fully healthy, and have played the Heat well this season. Expect Brooklyn to come out with energy and cover.

Final Heat-Nets Prediction & Pick: Nets -1.5 (-110), Under 216.5 (-110)