Heading into Sunday night, the Miami Heat are looking to nab their first win of this year's NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets after dropping Game 1 on Friday. So far in this year's postseason, the club has managed to stave off consecutive losses to start a series, and they'll likely look to keep this trend going before heading down to South Beach for Games 3 and 4. Of course, in order to do this Erik Spoelstra will need all his available contributors to be a full go for the contest, as it will take an overall team effort to best the top-flight Nuggets. Unfortunately, veteran center Cody Zeller's status for the contest is still up in the air, which begs the ultimate question: Is Cody Zeller playing tonight in Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs. the Nuggets?

Cody Zeller injury status vs. Nuggets

Already, the Heat are taking part in this year's NBA Finals far from full health. From Victor Oladipo's season-ending knee ailment to Tyler Herro's fractured right hand, Miami has been bitten hard by the injury bug.

Now, heading into Sunday's Game 2, it seems as though they could find a few more contributors relegated to the sidelines, as veteran big man Cody Zeller is currently listed as “questionable” to play due to a right foot sprain, as per the league's official injury report.

He joins Caleb Martin as the only two Heat players with uncertain statuses heading into the pivotal contest.