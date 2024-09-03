Once upon a time LeBron James and Dwyane Wade formed a superteam in Miami. What people likely don't remember is that Greg Oden was one of their teammates. Oden's career was short-lived due to major injury concerns. However, he still managed to play alongside James and Wade in the 2013-14 season.

Oden shared on The OGs Show what it was like playing with James and Wade. He said that playing for the 2013-14 Miami Heat was on a different level. Oden was impressed with how James and Wade performed at such an elite level during their time together. He hopes that young basketball athletes of this generation will aim to achieve what the duo of LeBron and ‘D-Wade' once did.

“Being around that team, I seen a different level of basketball… The things that LeBron James and [Dwyane Wade] would do that a f***ing 13 year old wouldn’t even do right now.”

The dominance of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

Back in 2010, LeBron James made the tough decision and took his talents to South Beach. He joined his buddy Dwyane Wade and formed a trio with Chris Bosh. Their team-up shattered the NBA world, which made them be seen as the biggest villains in basketball history. This was due to James giving up on his hometown team the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, whether fans loved or hated it, no one could deny the dominance the Miami Heat displayed throughout the ‘Heatles' era.

All three stars were in their prime which made them scarier to deal with on the hardwood. James was still a league MVP and Wade played on virtually the same level. As for Bosh, while he took a back seat and became the third option, his contributions played a pivotal role in the Heat's success.

Having that in mind, Bosh's giving way allowed James and Wade to become one of the greatest duos in league history. While LeBron was undoubtedly the alpha of the team, Wade enjoyed assisting his best friend by constantly throwing him lobs and creating plays for him. ‘D-Wade' also had multiple opportunities to take over whenever things became tough for the ‘King' to handle on his own.

Their dominance translated into four consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2011-2014. They won in 2012 and 2013 proving to be an unstoppable force in the league. Unfortunately, the Heat's dynasty was short-lived after James decided to return home and play for Cleveland again. But honestly speaking, if LeBron stayed in Miami, it's safe to assume that they could've won a couple more titles together despite Bosh and Wade's injuries getting in the way.