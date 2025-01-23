ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to the Eastern Conference for this next meeting between familiar rivals. The Miami Heat (21-21) will take on the Milwaukee Bucks (24-17) with Milwaukee leading the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings as they've worked their way towards a .500 record. They lost their most recent game 116-107 against the Portland Trail Blazers and they've gone 1-4 over their last five games. They'll hope to bounce back on the road in their second meeting with the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently fourth in the East, most recently beating the Philadelphia 76ers 123-109. They're winners of seven of their last eight games and they ride a four-game winning streak heading into this game. Their squad is healthy as they gain an extra day of rest with their game against the Pelicans postponed.

Here are the Heat-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Bucks Odds

Miami Heat: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

Milwaukee Bucks: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT, NBA League Pass

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat lost their last game in convincing fashion as they simply couldn't keep up with the scoring in bunches from Portland. They continue to weave through the Jimmy Butler trade saga as their opponents in this one have been mentioned as possible suitors for the star guard. They continue to rank near the bottom of the NBA in terms of average FGM (39.8), but they have the fourth-lowest average turnover rate (12.4), so they'll need to be more aggressive in finding shots and getting to the free-throw line for opportunities.

Expand Tweet



The Miami Heat will be able to lean on the rising talents of Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic moving forward. Ware notched another 20-point 15-rebound performance against the Trail Blazers while filling in as the team's true center. They've allowed Bam Adebayo to move to the forward spot in efforts of creating some production with his post game. Tyler Herro continues to be listed as ‘day-to-day', but they'll be needing him as their leading scoring option if they want a chance in this one.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are hitting their mid-season stride as they're once again emerging as a favorite to contender in the Eastern Conference. Their current four-game winning streak has been dominant, notching each win by double-digits over formidable teams like the Kings and Magic. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.7 PPG and 12.9 RPG over the last 10 while adding 6.2 APG in an expanded effort to distribute the ball. The Bucks are far better when he's on the floor, but their depth all season has shown an ability for this roster to flourish without him as well.

Expand Tweet



With Khris Middleton and AJ Green both listed as ‘questionable' ahead of this game, it could offer an opportunity for role players Taurean Prince and Andre Jackson Jr. to log some meaningful minutes in starting roles off the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a massive advantage on the interior as Bobby Portis should continue seeing extended minutes off the bench. Look for the Bucks to get him involved early in their shooting for beyond the arc.

Final Heat-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting second meeting between these two teams and the first since the trade speculations of Jimmy Butler began coming to light. The Bucks won the first meeting 106-103 in a close effort behind 37 points from Damian Lillard. With Tyler Herro possibly sitting due to injury, Lillard could stand to have another big performance in shooting the ball from deep.

The Bucks also managed to out-rebound the Heat 41-38 during their last meeting, but the addition of Kel-el Ware to the lineup should give the Heat a much better chance in contending on the glass. The matchup between him and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the paint will be the most intriguing of this game as he could offer some resistance to Giannis' success.

Still, the Bucks are riding a great wave of momentum at the moment and I don't see the Miami offense keeping up with the scoring efforts of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Let's roll with the Milwaukee Bucks to cover this game at home.

Final Heat-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -7 (-110)