Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is living his best life right now. After being spotted enjoying the coffee culture in Colombia earlier in the week, the six-time All-Star has now headed to Ecuador as he continues with his South American tour.

This time around, Butler decided to get some work in with what appeared to be some locals. Jimmy looked like a man among boys, and he made sure to showcase his dominance in the random pick-up game (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Ecuadorians aren’t exactly the tallest bunch in the world, and the towering figure of Jimmy Butler is a clear testament to this fact. For what it’s worth, the Heat star is listed at 6-foot-7, which by NBA standards, isn’t actually very tall. This was not the case for the 32-year-old on this particular occasion, though.

Butler showed no mercy as he grabbed a rebound from the air and then proceeded to willfully flush the ball into the rim with a two-handed slam — to the delight of the small crowd in attendance. It’s a good thing Jimmy didn’t hang on to the ring for very long as it looked like he could have torn it down if he applied a bit more force.

Jimmy Butler is entering a critical year with the Heat this coming season. Miami has been a title contender ever since he arrived in South Beach three years ago, but they have never been able to get over the hump. Could 2022-23 be their year?