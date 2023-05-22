Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Step aside LeBron James, the Miami Heat have a new playoff 3-point king in Duncan Robinson.

Robinson officially surpassed LeBron for the most playoff triples in Heat history on Sunday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The 29-year-old vet entered the game needing five triples to break James’ record of 123 playoff 3-pointers. And that’s exactly what he delivered in the showdown on his way to a brilliant 22 points off the bench.

Robinson connected five of his seven triples as the Heat went on to destroy the Celtics, 128-102. The sharpshooter finished as the Heat’s second-best scorer, only behind Gabe Vincent who had 29 points. However, Robinson did so in just nearly 23 minutes of action.

👏 Duncan Robinson is now the @MiamiHEAT all-time leader in playoff threes, passing LeBron James! pic.twitter.com/2BXX6KF03M — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After the win, which saw the Heat take a 3-0 series lead, Duncan Robinson was asked about his latest milestone. Sure enough, it was just one proud moment for the former Michigan standout, who went undrafted back in 2018 and worked his way to the Heat roster.

“Man it’s humbling in a lot of different ways,” Robinson said of the achievement, per Bleacher Report. “Never would I have imagined this for my journey, but just trying to take it in stride and not take it for granted. [I’m] just enjoying the moment and maximizing every opportunity I get.”

Any time you break a LeBron James record, it is proof that you’re doing something right. And for the Heat, they couldn’t have asked for a better performance and a better time to do it from Robinson. While Robinson struggled for the most part of the regular season, he’s certainly showing why Miami needs him to win.

Here’s hoping that Robinson keeps his hot hands from deep in Game 4. It’ll definitely be fun to watch how the Celtics will try to contain him in a bid to extend the series and keep their slim title hopes alive.