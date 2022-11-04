It looks like Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s All-Star aspirations won’t be a dream for long, at least if you’re asking Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle.

Ahead of the Pacers’ showdown with the Heat on Friday, Carlisle opened up about Herro’s level of play for Miami so far this season. The one-time NBA champion coach was full of praises for the sharpshooting guard, noting that he definitely sees the All-Star potential of the 22-year-old.

“He can do just about anything on the floor offensively. … He has All-Star ability for sure,” Carlisle said of Herro, per Anthony Chiang of Miami Herald.

While it’s still too early to make a good assessment of who’ll make the All-Star this 2022-23, Tyler Herro has definitely made his case among other Eastern Conference players. He has been the second-best player in Miami behind Jimmy Butler, even taking the charge at times when Butler was not at his best. In the absence of Butler on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, Herro exploded for 26 points and banked the game-winning triple–albeit in a controversial manner.

Herro is averaging 18.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in nine games this campaign. He is making 47.8 percent of his shots, including 37.0 percent of his 3-pointers. Of course he needs to elevate his game further if he wants to be a sure-fire All-Star, but there is no doubt he is on the right track.

The Pacers will be a big challenge for Herro, especially with Rick Carlisle and co. aware of the offensive threat he brings. However, it should also be an opportunity for him to show what he’s made of.