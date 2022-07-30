Udonis Haslem’s savage clap back at camper who’s dad played him in high school

Udonis Haslem is still contemplating whether he will be returning for his 20th NBA season with the Miami Heat. Despite playing in just 58 games over the past six seasons, Haslem still has a very important role as a leader on Miami’s current squad.

Haslem’s competitve fire has been hard to miss throughout his career. He’s never been the flashiest player on the court, but that has never bothered him. He played a big role in each of the Heat’s three most recent NBA championships, and has helped Miami’s current squad try to follow in those championship teams’ footsteps.

Even though he doesn’t play much anymore, Haslem can typically be found on the Heat bench getting his team amped and imparting his wisdom on his teammates. He takes on a similar role when he hosts his own basketball camps, which he has continued to do during the 2022 NBA offseason. When one of the kids as Haslem’s camp mentioned that his dad has played against Haslem in high school, Haslem had the perfect response that shows that his competitive fire continues to burn quite brightly.

UD is always gonna be UD, even at Jr. HEAT camp…wait for it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/f1u17PjNJG — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 27, 2022

Udonis Haslem pokes a good joke at this camper, showing in the process why he’s such a valuable piece of the Heat’s recent success. He has a winning mentality, largely crafted from the success of Miami’s championship teams from earlier in his career. That can come out at any point in time, even against a kid attending Haslem’s own camp.

Many have questioned why the Heat even bother re-signing Haslem anymore given that he doesn’t really play anymore. But Haslem is a still a very important part of Miami’s culture, and as the team looks to build another championship squad, it’s clear that Halsem will be a part of it one way or another.