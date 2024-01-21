We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Heat-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Miami Heat will travel to Central Florida to face the Orlando Magic. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Heat-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Heat lost 109-108 to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Initially, they trailed 32-24 after the first quarter. The Heat had the game in control, leading 108-104 with 36 seconds left. Next, they fouled Bogdan Bogdanovic, who made two free throws. Tyler Herro missed the shot on the other end. Then, Dejounte Murray hit a three-pointer with two seconds left to steal the game from the Heat ultimately. Herro and Jimmy Butler each had 25 points. Additionally, Bam Adebayo also had 21 points. But the bench also only had 25 points. Overall, the Heat shot 46.3 percent from the field, including 38.7 percent from beyond the arc, while shooting 90.9 percent from the charity stripe. The Heat also won the board battle 44-38. However, they turned the ball over 16 times.

The Magic lost 124-109 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Initially, they led 34-32 after the first quarter. But a bad second quarter cost them. Sadly, they could not make up for it in the second half. Jalen Suggs led the way with 16 points. Also, Paolo Banchero added 14 points. Wendell Carter Jr. had 25 points off the bench. Yet, Cole Anthony only had three points while missing all five of his shots. The Magic shot 47.4 percent from the field, including 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they shot 92.6 percent from the charity stripe. The Magic lost the board battle 42-36. Unfortunately, they also committed 16 turnovers.

The Heat lead the head-to-head series 78-58. Also, they have won three in a row. The Heat are 8-2 in the past 10 games between the teams. Likewise, they are 3-2 over the past five games in Orlando. The Heat defeated the Magic 99-96 earlier this season at home while also beating them 115-106 in Orlando.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Magic Odds

Miami Heat: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -112

Orlando Magic: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Magic

Time: 3:05 PM ET/12:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Heat are 19-22-1 against the spread. Also, they are 11-10-1 against the spread on the road. They are 6-4 against the spread against their division. The Heat have some players who can make a difference.

Butler averages 21.2 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, including 37.7 percent from the triples. Also, he is averaging 17.9 points per game against the Magic. Butler averaged 29.7 points per game against the Magic last season. Thus, expect the Heat to get him involved. Herro is averaging 22.4 points per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field, including 40.1 percent from the three-point line. However, he has only averaged 14.3 points per game against the Magic. Adebayo averages 21.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Yet, he is only averaging 11.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game against the Magic in his career.

The Heat defeated the Magic in their last encounter by making their shots from the triples. Also, they held the Magic to under 30 percent from beyond the arc. The three-point shot was the key, and that is what the Heat need to do again.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can generate some shots early. Then, they need to force the Magic to take some bad shots.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Magic are 27-15 against the spread. Furthermore, they are 12-6-1 against the spread at home. They are 6-3 against the spread against their division.

Banchero is averaging 22.2 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field, including 34.9 percent from the triples. However, he is only averaging 17.4 points per game in his career against the Heat. Suggs is averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Yet, they are only averaging 9.9 points per game through seven games against the Heat.

The Magic will once again be without Franz Wagner. Sadly, he has been out with an ankle injury, missing eight straight games. The Magic need someone to step up. Thus, Anthony could be an option. But he will need to shoot the ball better. The Magic will need to take advantage of any opportunities they get. Therefore, shooting the basketball effectively needs to be the key.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can generate open shots. Then, they need to stop Butler, Adebayo, and Herro from going off.

Final Heat-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Heat are the healthier team. Therefore, look for them to find a way to cover the spread with Wagner still out.

Final Heat-Magic Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat: -1 (-110)