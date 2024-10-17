As the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday in the home preseason finale, 120-111, one of the standouts of the game was star Haywood Highsmith. With the Heat getting ready for a tough Eastern Conference this season, Highsmith's performance is hopefully a sign of good things to come as it also garnered a response from head coach Erik Spoelstra.

There is no doubt Highsmith will be relied upon more this upcoming season, especially with the news of Caleb Martin leaving Miami to join the Philadelphia 76ers. Spoelstra would tout his trust in Highsmith, even calling him the “utility infielder” of the team due to his versatility.

“I say this as such a high compliment, he’s the utility infielder,” Spoelstra said. “You can plug him in a lot of different places defensively, and he makes your defense better. He can guard on certain occasions, one through five, he's a very disciplined system defender as well. He's in the right spots. And then, you know, he's gotten so much more active defensively, he's become a playmaker as well. Offensively, yeah, his game has grown tremendously. He's a great three point shooter now, but he's also really good cutting behind the ball and he's seen enough and watched enough, taken enough notes on Jimmy that, you know, he's been able to find open gaps on the baseline.”

Expand Tweet

Heat's Haywood Highsmith on the added pressure this season

In Wednesday's game, Highsmith scored 16 points off the bench on an efficient six for eight shooting from the field including two of four from three-point range. Highsmith signed a contract extension with the Heat this offseason which was a crucial step to lock down since he's one of the better defenders on the team who has shown his improvements on offense, especially from deep.

With the aforementioned loss of Martin, this will inevitably lead to more usage for Highsmith in guarding every position on the floor which he has done and even did Wednesday in guarding Atlanta's top players in Trae Young and Jalen Johnson. However, the 27-year old is not afraid of the pressure, in fact, he embraces it as said to the media after the game.

“I want that,” Highsmith said. “Sure, I mean, I worked very hard to get to where I'm at now. Want a bigger role, want more minutes, want to be more aggressive on the offensive end and just have the coaches trust me more and more. You know, I've been with the Heat for three, four years now. So definitely want that confidence and that trust.'

Expand Tweet

Haywood Highsmith on his role with the Heat this season

Highsmith is expected to be one of the crucial parts of Heat's second unit and bench as they are looking to build chemistry themselves as the narrative has been focused on the starting lineup. However, whatever Spoelstra and the coaching staff need the Wheeling product to be, he'll be as he touts his ability to fit anywhere on the floor.

“I mean, whatever the team needs out of me, that's what I'm going to do,” Highsmith said after Wednesday's game. “Obviously, that's probably come in and guard whoever the best player is on the court at the time and bring energy, make shots, cut can play off Duncan, can play off Jaime, and play off the other guys.”

“I do a lot of different things on the basketball court,” Highsmith continued. “You know, I'm not just a one dimensional player. I feel like I'm a good passer, good cutter, you know, do a little bit of everything. I feel like so I fit wherever I gotta fit in that, and I'll do whatever I gotta do to help the team win.”

Haywood Highsmith on his confidence in the rest of the Heat's bench

With the Heat's second unit featuring others like Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson, Kevin Love, and others, Highsmith has confidence in the second unit that was effective Wednesday, especially in the third period where they went on a 24-2 run. He would run down the stars with ClutchPoints and how each are play makers in their own right.

“For sure. I mean, we got a lot of different playmakers and lot of different guys in that second unit,” Highsmith said. “You know, obviously Duncan [Robinson] creates a lot of triggers for us, one of the best shooters in the NBA, great passer as well, becoming a great finisher as well. K-Love [Love] with his pops, a shooting big, you know, he can't really guard, that. Also his outlet passes and his rebounding. And then Jaime [Jaquez Jr.] is becoming a great passer as well, second year in the league and really developing his playmaking also has a great three point shot and you got Alex Burks, another savvy vet, you know Dru Smith can run the point, then you got me just doing what I got to do just helping the team win.”

Expand Tweet

At any rate, Highsmith looks to continue to show off his defensive prowess while also continuing to display his three-point shooting ability and a general addition to the offense in the second unit. As he also did during last season, he could also be inserted into the starting lineup if there were to be an injury, which it was in the power forward spot he filled in before.

The Heat have one more preseason game left on Friday on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies before the regular season opener against the Orlando Magic.