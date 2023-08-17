Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers flirted with the second no-hitter in his career on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, and he would have been the seventh MLB pitcher to throw no-hitters in back-to-back seasons. Angels manager Phil Nevin raved about Reid Detmers' performance.

“I thought he was very efficient with his pitches,” Phil Nevin said, via Jalyn Smoot of MLB.com. “The velocity wasn't what it's been, but I think the control stood out. He turned into a pitcher tonight.”

Nevin continued to praise Detmers' ability to locate against the Rangers.

“You could make the argument that [the Rangers] have the best offense in baseball top-to-bottom,” Nevin said, via Smoot. “It's hard to navigate that lineup but, like I said, [Detmers] became a pitcher tonight. He understood how to get guys out. It was a heck of a performance.”

Detmers was moved up to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers after the Angels burned through their bullpen on Monday. Detmers lost his last start against the Houston Astros, but Nevin said he made good adjustments in-between starts.

“He made some adjustments in-between starts,” Nevin said, via Smoot. “I talked to [pitching coach Matt Wise] and he said he threw one heck of a bullpen [session], and made a little adjustment on the rubber. I'm just really proud of him. He's gone through a lot, but he's a young kid and he's going to be a big part of our future.”

The Angels are 60-62 and sit seven games out of a wild card spot, but Detmers gives them optimism for future years.