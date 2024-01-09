Besides Dillon Gabriel and Quinn Ewers, these are the players you should look for in the 2024 Heisman Trophy race.

Now that the 2023 season has come to a conclusion, it's never too early to start thinking about the 2024 season. One of the most interesting aspects of any college football season is that of who will win the Heisman Trophy. With the addition of things like the transfer portal and NIL causing a seismic shift within the landscape of the sport, transfers from other schools can almost automatically propel a player as an early candidate for the game's most coveted individual award. This is especially true considering that the award has turned into not just an offensive award but an award that caters toward quarterbacks, with the position winning 39 times in the 89 ceremonies.

That's what happened this season when former Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels won the award as LSU's quarterback, not to mention the other quarterback candidates at the ceremony were all transfers. On this list alone, there are five players, all quarterbacks, who have transferred at least once, with three of them just from the current cycle.

Will it be another quarterback taking home the trophy in 2024? Or will another position take the prize? Let's rank who could be in New York next December.

Dillon Gabriel, QB – Oregon Ducks

Gabriel has to be at the top of this list simply because of the team that will surround him in Eugene next season, coupled with his own skills. As soon as this move was even rumored, most were putting the Ducks football team as a top contender to win the College Football Playoff next season. If Gabriel can take the Ducks in their first year in the Big Ten, winning the conference and making the playoff, he'll probably be in New York at the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Team's last Heisman winner: Marcus Mariota, QB – 2014

Carson Beck, QB – Georgia Bulldogs

Beck quietly had an impressive season as a first-year starter in Athens. When he announced he was returning for another season, that immediately put a lot of the SEC on notice. Being that he's at Georgia, he'll have plenty of talent around him, which should result in a lot of wins.

Team's last Heisman winner: Herschel Walker, RB – 1982

Jalen Milroe, QB – Alabama Crimson Tide

To see Milroe on this list after the way he started the 2023 season is shocking. However, to see the massive improvement he made throughout the season, outside of the Rose Bowl game, was just as shocking. It will be hard to top an already Heisman-like moment he had in the Iron Bowl this year, but perhaps a whole season of similar type performances will get him in as one of the finalists next December.

Team's last Heisman winner: Bryce Young, QB – 2021

Quinn Ewers, QB – Texas Longhorns

With Ewers having another season under his belt and deciding to come back to Texas for another, that should only help his chances should he help the Longhorns get back into the College Football Playoff. Plus, with Texas entering the SEC next season, the competition for Ewers will only get more intense. If he can handle that successfully, he could definitely be a Heisman Trophy contender.

Team's last Heisman winner: Ricky Williams, RB – 1998

Noah Fifita, QB – Arizona Wildcats

The true freshman this season for the Wildcats helped get them to 10 wins for the first time since 2014 with their Alamo Bowl game win over Oklahoma. Fifita may not be a household name yet, but if Arizona continues to build upon this year's success and takes that into their first season in the Big 12, where they could be the frontrunners to win the conference, then Fifita will start to catch a lot of eyes.

Team's last Heisman winner: None

Shedeur Sanders, QB – Colorado Buffaloes

We've all seen what Sanders can do, as he was getting early Heisman looks in 2023 before the rails fell off, and the Buffaloes' offensive lines got exposed. If Colorado's line is drastically improved and can protect him and keep him healthy, then Sanders can return to form and maybe better in 2024, and as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

Team's last Heisman winner: Rashaan Salaam, RB – 1994

Will Rogers, QB – Washington Huskies

It's going to be near impossible to replace what Michael Penix Jr. has done in his two seasons with the Huskies, but Will Rogers is certainly going to try with Washington next season. Rogers put up monster numbers at Mississippi State before Mike Leach's passing. Add in now that he'll have head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, and Rogers could find his stroke again, not to mention in the middle of a Heisman Trophy race.

Team's last Heisman winner: None

Riley Leonard, QB – Notre Dame

Notre Dame loves their ACC quarterback transfers. Early during the 2023 season, it looked as if former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman was going to find his way into the Heisman Trophy race, but it was not to be so. Leonard will be a dual-threat quarterback that, if he can stay healthy, should be highly productive. The Fighting Irish just need to make sure he's got some reliable weapons on the perimeter.

Team's last Heisman winner: Tim Brown, WR – 1987

Ollie Gordon II, RB – Oklahoma State

Losing their in-state rival to the SEC and now left in the less-than-stellar Big 12 conference, some may downgrade Ollie Gordon and his abilities, but he shouldn't be overlooked. Firstly, the country's leading rusher announced that he is returning to Oklahoma State next season. Secondly, he could run over the surviving remnants of the conference and the newbies joining in, making a statement to be a 2024 Heisman Trophy frontrunner.

Team's last Heisman winner: Barry Sanders, RB – 1988